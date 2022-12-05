Kourtney Kardashian’s $2,459 Poosh Holiday Mailer Includes an Eye Serum She Puts All Over Her Body

We included these products chosen by Kourtney Kardashian and Poosh because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Poosh is Kourtney's website. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Keeping Up With the holiday season can involve a lot of planning. Thankfully, Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh and Clarins teamed up to make your shopping easier, collaborating for the Gifts That Keep on Giving holiday mailer full of beauty products, home essentials, wellness must-haves, and more holiday gifts you'll want to keep for yourself.

Kourtney unboxed the Poosh mailer on YouTube, sharing her unique tips and tricks to get the most out of the products. She swears by using a Clarins face serum on her whole body. Actually, she uses that and the Clarins eye cream on her body too, admitting, "I know that's a treat, but my body deserves it." It sure does.

The Poosh team shared with E!, "We are so excited about this mailer! It truly is the gift that keeps on giving. Every product in here was vetted by our team and is something that we use and love. You can actually buy a limited quantity of entire bundle at shop.poosh.com."

The Gifts That Keeps on Giving Bundle is valued at $2,459.69. If you can't splurge on the set, you can treat yourself to some of the individual products, with prices starting at just $21.