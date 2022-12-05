See the Long-Awaited Trailer for Alice in Borderland Season 2

On Dec. 5, Netflix dropped the highly-anticipated trailer for season two of Alice in Borderland, ahead of the second season premiering on Dec. 22. Watch it here.

By Charlotte Walsh Dec 05, 2022 9:34 PMTags
TVTrailersCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

We're headed back to Borderland.

On Dec. 3, Netflix dropped the trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of Alice in Borderland. Based on Haro Aso's popular manga series of the same name, the series follows protagonists Ryōhei Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Yuzuha Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) as they compete in a series of deadly games to escape the dangerous world of Borderland.

Now in the second season, it appears as if Ryōhei and Yuzuha will be learning more about the origins of this mysterious world, as they try to remember when and how they entered in the first place. Plus, they now have an exit strategy: Yuzuha notes that if they defeat all the card members, who control the games, they could escape. 

But that will be particularly complicated after the juicy season one cliffhanger that Mira Kano (Riisa Naka), an executive of a Borderland safe haven called the Beach, was actually the Queen of Hearts. And, in season two, it appears as if she's embraced that position fully. 

photos
2023 TV Premiere Dates

"Welcome," she says dramatically at the end of the trailer, "to the final game venue!"

Finally, captions flash up on a black screen, reading, "Is there an end to the life-or-death games?"

Trending Stories

1

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Temporarily Taken Off GMA3 Amid Romance

2

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West's 7th Birthday at Football Game

3

Hilary Duff Recalls "Horrifying" Eating Disorder Battle at Age 17

It seems like there'll be a few more battles to be won before Ryōhei and Yuzuha can really escape, though. The series announced in June they would be adding six new actors to the season two cast, including Tomohisa Yamashita as the powerful King of Clubs, in addition to Yuri TsunematsuHayato Isomura, Kai Inowaki, Katsuya Maiguma, and Honami Satō

Season two of Alice in Borderland premieres Dec. 22 on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Temporarily Taken Off GMA3 Amid Romance

2

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West's 7th Birthday at Football Game

3

How GMA3 Addressed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Absence

4

See Tish Cyrus & Dominic Purcell Prepare for Their First Xmas Together

5

Ashton Kutcher Details His Twin Brother's Near Death Experience

Latest News

Kate Winslet Will Never Let Go Of Her Love For Titanic

See Pregnant Keke Palmer & Boyfriend Darius Jackson’s Road to Baby

Nike Officially Ends Partnership With Kyrie Irving

Kourtney Kardashian's Gift Picks Include Eye-Opening Beauty Tips

See Tish Cyrus & Dominic Purcell Prepare for Their First Xmas Together

Watch The Boys Have A Bloody Time in Gen V Trailer

Exclusive

Find Out Which Barmageddon Celeb Guest Was the Most Competitive