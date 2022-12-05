Kim Kardashian Celebrates "Kindest Soul" Saint West's 7th Birthday at Football Game

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos

This birthday party was a total touchdown.

Kim Kardashian's son Saint West turned 7 years old on Dec. 5, and the SKIMS mogul celebrated by taking him and his friends to a football game.

"Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy," she captioned an Instagram post showing photos from the big day. "I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!"

The pictures showed Saint and his pals cheering on the Los Angeles Rams from a SoFi Stadium suite during their game against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 4. The birthday boy showed his team spirit by wearing an L.A. Rams chain over defensive back Jalen Ramsey's jersey and waving his foam finger. As for Kim, she donned an all-black ensemble, shielding her eyes with a pair of sunglasses and wearing her new honey-colored tresses down.