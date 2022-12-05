Kim Kardashian Celebrates "Kindest Soul" Saint West's 7th Birthday at Football Game

Saint West turned 7 years old on Dec. 5, and mom Kim Kardashian celebrated his birthday by scoring him and his friends tickets to a recent Los Angeles Rams game. See the photos.

This birthday party was a total touchdown.

Kim Kardashian's son Saint West turned 7 years old on Dec. 5, and the SKIMS mogul celebrated by taking him and his friends to a football game.

"Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy," she captioned an Instagram post showing photos from the big day. "I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!"

The pictures showed Saint and his pals cheering on the Los Angeles Rams from a SoFi Stadium suite during their game against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 4. The birthday boy showed his team spirit by wearing an L.A. Rams chain over defensive back Jalen Ramsey's jersey and waving his foam finger. As for Kim, she donned an all-black ensemble, shielding her eyes with a pair of sunglasses and wearing her new honey-colored tresses down.

Saint West's Most Charming Moments

While the Rams lost the game with a final score of 23 to 27, it looks like everyone still had a good time. At one point, Saint even got to hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy and a ring from the Rams' 2022 Super Bowl victory. He and his friends also enjoyed a football-shaped cake and a visit from the mascot Rampage.

And the birthday celebrations continue: Kris Jenner shared a sweet tribute to her grandson.

"Happy birthday to our precious Saint!" the momager wrote in part of an Instagram post alongside a series of family photos. "You bring so much love and sunshine into our lives every single day! Your face lights up a room like sunshine and you give the best hugs in the world! You are genuinely so kind, sweet, considerate, generous, happy, thoughtful and are always thinking about others…"

Kim shares Saint and kids North West, 9; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West, now known as Ye. The Kardashians star, 42, and the rapper, 45, finalized their divorce last week.

Celebrate Saint's birthday by looking back at his photos from over the years.

Instagram
7th Birthday

"Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy," Kim captioned a series of photos from her son's birthday celebration at an L.A. Rams game in December 2022. "I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!"

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
Game Day

Kanye and Saint sat courtside at the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors' game in March 2022.

Instagram
Too Cute For Words

Saint gave mom Kim "all the feels" in a stunning portrait in October 2021.

Instagram
Model Man

Saint posed to show off his new hairstyle in October 2021.

Instagram
Mommy's Workout Buddy

Saint and little brother Psalm adorably crashed Kim's workout session in July 2021 to share a smooch.

Instagram
Summer Time

Saint posed shirtless, wearing a necklace with his name on it, in a photo shared in July 2021.

Instagram
Smiles in the Sun

Mom Kim posted a pic of a smiling Saint in July 2021, captioning it, "Just how???"

Instagram
Biting Smile

Saint buried his smile into mom Kim's arm as the duo posed for an adorable pic that Kendall Jenner snapped in July 2021. 

Instagram
Roar!

"OMGGGGG," mom Kim wrote along with two heart emojis for this sweet photo in May 2021.

Instagram
Stretch It Out

Saint stretched his arms out while a cowboy boot-clad Chicago looked at the camera in a May 2021 snapshot.

Instagram
Runway Ready

Saint has his arm around sister Chicago in a picture-perfect stylish pic from May 2021.

Instagram
Sandbox Stud

Saint looked too cool for school in the sandbox during brother Psalm's 2nd birthday party. 

Instagram
Fresh Prince

The stylish tot donned a backwards New York Yankees cap, bandana printed jacket and camo pants in a May 2021 Instagram pic. "Freshest Kid alert," proud mom Kim captioned.

Instagram
Shy Guy

Saint was stylishly bashful in a May 2021 Instagram pic.

Instagram
Big Smiles

Saint West was all smiles next to mom Kim during a May 2021 backyard photoshoot. 

Instagram
Mama's Boy

Saint adorably gave mom Kim a kiss on the cheek in a May 2021 Instagram photo.

Instagram
Basically Brothers

Saint hangs out with Kim's BFF La La Anthony's son, Kiyan.

Instagram
Endless Laughter

Saint spent Oct. 16 with his little sister Chicago West and cousin Dream Kardashian. "Nothing fills my heart more," Kim Kardashian wrote alongside this heartwarming snap.

Instagram
Peace Out

The gang's all here!

Instagram
Partners in Crime

Saint and Reign Disick cheesin' during a family getaway to Colorado.

Instagram
Funny Face

Kim summed up this adorable photo of Saint with the caption, "Look at this face!"

Instagram
Cute Cousins

Saint and Reign were cheesing it up for the camera!

Instagram
Pajama Pals

"Most days we don't get out of our pajamas," Kim captioned this cozy selfie with Saint.

Instagram
Big Sister

A sibling snapshot of Saint and North West.

Instagram
Twins

Kim shared a photo of her as a child alongside one of Saint, writing that he's her "twin in every way."

KUWTK Throwback

"This is a screenshot of Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kim wrote on Instagram. "Look at what a little chunk Saint was! OMG My baby!!!!!! I miss him this small!!!!"

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Prehistoric Party

Two weeks after Saint's dinosaur-themed fourth birthday party, Kim shared a few snapshots from the event to Instagram. "Kanye and I threw Saint the coolest dinosaur party for his 4th birthday!!! He had so much fun! Thank you @mindyweiss," she captioned the December 2019 post.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Saint!

"I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint! You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today if your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you've grown!" Kim shared in honor of her eldest son's big day.

Instagram
BFFs

Saint poses with a friend in this smiley shot. "Happy Sunday! These cuties always make me smile," Kim posted.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Snuggles

Saint got some shut-eye!

View More Photos From Saint West's Cutest Pics

