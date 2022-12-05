Kim Kardashian Celebrates "Kindest Soul" Saint West's 7th Birthday at Football Game

This birthday party was a total touchdown.
Kim Kardashian's son Saint West turned 7 years old on Dec. 5, and the SKIMS mogul celebrated by taking him and his friends to a football game.
"Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy," she captioned an Instagram post showing photos from the big day. "I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!"
The pictures showed Saint and his pals cheering on the Los Angeles Rams from a SoFi Stadium suite during their game against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 4. The birthday boy showed his team spirit by wearing an L.A. Rams chain over defensive back Jalen Ramsey's jersey and waving his foam finger. As for Kim, she donned an all-black ensemble, shielding her eyes with a pair of sunglasses and wearing her new honey-colored tresses down.
While the Rams lost the game with a final score of 23 to 27, it looks like everyone still had a good time. At one point, Saint even got to hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy and a ring from the Rams' 2022 Super Bowl victory. He and his friends also enjoyed a football-shaped cake and a visit from the mascot Rampage.
And the birthday celebrations continue: Kris Jenner shared a sweet tribute to her grandson.
"Happy birthday to our precious Saint!" the momager wrote in part of an Instagram post alongside a series of family photos. "You bring so much love and sunshine into our lives every single day! Your face lights up a room like sunshine and you give the best hugs in the world! You are genuinely so kind, sweet, considerate, generous, happy, thoughtful and are always thinking about others…"
Kim shares Saint and kids North West, 9; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West, now known as Ye. The Kardashians star, 42, and the rapper, 45, finalized their divorce last week.
Celebrate Saint's birthday by looking back at his photos from over the years.