Emma Chamberlain on Her Favorite Winter Fashion Trends & the Perfect Chamberlain Coffee Gifts

This just in— "it girl" Emma Chamberlain is getting in the holiday spirit, and this is your formal invitation to join her.

The multi-talented internet star is adding personal shopper to her list of talents with this super chic gift guide that she curated for E!. On top of her top gift picks, she gave us some insight on her favorite things about the holidays, the winter fashion trends she's not missing out on and so much more.

"Only during the holidays, I love playing games and doing puzzles with my friends and family," Emma says. "The cold weather makes me excited to sit down and play games or do a puzzle for hours, ideally while a fire is burning and I'm sipping some sort of hot beverage." That's an obvious must for the coffee-obsessed creator of Chamberlain Coffee.

"This tradition started when I was young," Emma continues, "when every holiday season my dad and I would play games and do puzzles every night in December leading up to Christmas."

From sipping coffee and thrift shopping in her YouTube videos and making fiercely stylish red carpet appearances to her advice-centered podcast episodes, Emma maintains her down-to-earth, genuine personality no matter where life takes her, making her the perfect person to take guidance from— holiday gifting guidance included.

"I know it may sound corny, but it's truly the thought that counts," Emma shares. "It's not about how much money you or others spend, it's about the meaning and thought that went into the gift. Something thoughtful and personal will always mean most to people. I also try to make my gifts useful for someone's everyday life, so the gift won't just end up collecting dust in their closet."

From her favorite Chamberlain Coffee gifts to the must-have beauty stocking stuffers on her wish list, keep reading and get to holiday shopping, the Emma way.