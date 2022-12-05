England's Raheem Sterling Exits 2022 World Cup After Intruders Allegedly Break Into Family Home

Soccer player Raheem Sterling is putting his family before any game.
On Dec. 4, some sports fans may have wondered why the 27-year-old forward was missing from England's starting lineup as they faced Senegal in the 2022 World Cup. But according to England football manager Gareth Southgate, Raheem left Qatar to attend to other matters closer to home.
"At the moment, the priority is clearly for him to be with his family and we're going to support that and leave him to have as much time as he needs," Gareth said in a statement. "It's a situation that he needs time with his family to deal with and I don't want to put him under any pressure with that."
He added, "Sometimes football isn't the most important thing and family should come first." E! News has reached out to English Football Association for additional comment and hasn't heard back.
Gareth's message comes after multiple reports claimed police are investigating a burglary at Raheem's family home at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead.
According to Surrey Police, unnamed occupants returned to their Leatherhead home on Dec. 3 after arriving from an international trip. They later contacted police just before 9 p.m. local time to report a number of items including jewelry and watches had been stolen.
A person with knowledge of the situation told CNN that armed intruders broke into Raheem's home while his family was inside. Police, however, denied the armed claims.
"We are aware of media reports stating there were armed suspects involved, however, at this time, we would reassure our communities that no witnesses have come forward to this effect and there are no reports of any threats of violence linked to this incident," Surrey Police said in their statement. "Anyone with information should contact police directly if they have not already been spoken to."
Raheem and his partner Paige Milian are parents to sons Thiago, 5, and Thai, 3. He also has a daughter, Melody Rose, 12, from a previous relationship.
Just a few days earlier, England's Football Association confirmed defender Ben White had also left Qatar ahead of the team's match against Senegal.
"The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament," the Nov. 30 statement read. "We ask that the player's privacy is respected at this moment in time."
England's next match is scheduled for Dec. 10 where they will face France in the World Cup quarterfinals.