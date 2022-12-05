Hilary Duff Recalls "Horrifying" Eating Disorder Battle at Age 17

Watch : Hilary Duff on Her New Role as "Chief Mom Officer"

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.

Hilary Duff is coming clean about her struggles as a teen.

The Disney alum recently shared that she battled an eating disorder when she was 17. "Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny,'" the 35-year-old Women's Health Australia. "It was horrifying."

Over time, the actress learned to love her body—and her strength.

"[I'm] appreciating my health, doing activities that make me feel strong instead of just bettering the outside of my body," the mom of three, wed to Matthew Koma, added. "Spending time with people that make me feel good and share similar views on health and body positivity and getting enough sleep and balance in my diet."

Trainer Dominic Leeder has certainly helped change her perspective.

"I don't feel like she'll mind me saying this: yes, her fitness and health are hugely important to Hilary," he told the magazine. "What's more important to her is her family and work. When she comes home from work, she wants to spend time with her family because she spends very little time with them when she's hard at work, so every moment counts."