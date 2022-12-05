Florence Pugh Brings Boudoir Fashion to the Red Carpet in Must-See Look

Watch : Florence Pugh Recalls Executives Trying to Change Her Looks

Florence Pugh was radiant in Rodarte.

The Don't Worry Darling actress made quite the entrance at the British Independent Film Awards on Dec. 4 with her fabulous fashion moment. For the star-studded event, held at Old Billingsgate in London, Florence stunned in a larger-than-life pink boudoir-style robe that enveloped the red carpet.

Florence paired her showstopping outerwear, which consisted of tiered tulle ruffles, with a satin silk slip dress that was plucked straight from Rodarte's fall/winter 2022 runway. The demure design featured lace trimming on the neckline and along the thigh-high slit, as well as a massive blush-colored rose appliqué on the top.

As for The Wonder star's finishing touches? She completed her overall look with metallic rose gold lace-up heels, Tiffany & Co. jewelry pieces, a mauve pink lip and slicked-down hair.

She took a moment to thank her glam squad—stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, makeup artist, Alex Babsky, and hairstylist, Peter Lux—and the fashion brands for making her feel like the belle of the ball.