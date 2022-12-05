Florence Pugh Brings Boudoir Fashion to the Red Carpet in Must-See Look

Florence Pugh was radiant in Rodarte.
The Don't Worry Darling actress made quite the entrance at the British Independent Film Awards on Dec. 4 with her fabulous fashion moment. For the star-studded event, held at Old Billingsgate in London, Florence stunned in a larger-than-life pink boudoir-style robe that enveloped the red carpet.
Florence paired her showstopping outerwear, which consisted of tiered tulle ruffles, with a satin silk slip dress that was plucked straight from Rodarte's fall/winter 2022 runway. The demure design featured lace trimming on the neckline and along the thigh-high slit, as well as a massive blush-colored rose appliqué on the top.
As for The Wonder star's finishing touches? She completed her overall look with metallic rose gold lace-up heels, Tiffany & Co. jewelry pieces, a mauve pink lip and slicked-down hair.
She took a moment to thank her glam squad—stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, makeup artist, Alex Babsky, and hairstylist, Peter Lux—and the fashion brands for making her feel like the belle of the ball.
"This dress has been on our minds ever since we first saw her," Florence captioned her Dec. 5 Instagram. "Thank you @rodarte, @kateandlauramulleavy you are unbelievably talented and unbelievably kind. @tiffanyandco on my fingers, wrists and lobes… always a pleasure sparkling in your items."
She also relished in attending the event, adding in her post, "It was a total joy to attend the @bifa_film awards last night."
"There was so much new talent and old talent in one room," she continued. "It's always dreamy celebrating British Film. It's how I started and where I feel at home, thank you so much for having us and to all those nominated AND those who won- CONGRATULATIONS."
Florence, who has taken Hollywood by storm in recent years, shared how she's had to fight to stay true to herself.
"All the things that they were trying to change about me," she told The Telegraph on Oct. 29. about network executives previously wanting to alter her appearance, "whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows—that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in."
She added, "I think it's far too easy for people in this industry to push you left and right. And I was lucky enough to discover when I was 19 what kind of a performer I wanted to be."