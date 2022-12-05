Kristin Cavallari’s Holiday Gift Guide Includes a Laguna Beach-Inspired Pick

We interviewed Kristin Cavallari because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from Kristin's brand, Uncommon James. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're so "dunzo" with holiday gift shopping, you may just need a little help. The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari shared her holiday present recommendations with E! shoppers. The reality TV icon has a surprisingly simple gift-giving strategy, explaining, "I always like to pick one main gift each year and give almost everyone in my life the same thing. Makes life easier!"
The Uncommon James founder says her favorite part about celebrating the holidays is "just being cozy at home with my family," which is such a relatable sentiment. If you're still on the hunt for some holiday gifts, here are some recommendations from Kristin, including one Laguna Beach-inspired pick.
Kristin Cavallari's Holiday Gift Guide
UGG Classic Mini II Shearling Bootie
E!: Is there a fashion trend that Laguna Beach-era Kristin used to rock that would be a great holiday gift in 2022?
KC: I'm still not mad at Uggs! I probably wouldn't wear them with a jean skirt anymore, but I live in them at my house.
Kristin's gift recommendation has 10,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are many colorways to choose from.
Elixir Glass Large Double Wall Coffee Mugs- Set of 2
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
KC: Elixir Glass large double wall coffee mugs. Who doesn't love a mug?!
Kristin's gift pick has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MUD\WTR MUD Whip Frother
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
KC: A handheld coffee frother. I have the one from MUD/WTR.
Uncommon James Campfire Cowboy Candle
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
KC: A Campfire Cowboy candle from Uncommon James, the 4 oz. size is $10.
Costway Iron Freestanding Wood-Fired Pizza Oven
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
KC: A pizza oven!
Still shopping? Check out these holiday gifts from celebrity brands.