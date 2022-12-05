Tom Brady's Birthday Tribute to Daughter Vivian Gets Love From Gisele Bündchen

Watch : Inside Gisele Bundchen's Post-Divorce Trip to Costa Rica

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are still a united front.

As the former couple's daughter Vivian turned 10, the NFL player took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message, with the supermodel chiming in to show her love in the comments.

"Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart!" Tom wrote in a Dec. 5 post alongside a picture of him, Vivian and son Benjamin, 12, whom he also shares with Gisele. "You bring so much joy to our life! We love you."

In the comments, Gisele shared a single red heart emoji.

Gisele and Tom announced they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage on Oct. 28.