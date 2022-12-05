Teen Wolf: The Movie Trailer Brings Scott and Allison Back Together—Almost

Watch : Teen Wolf: The Movie Cast Dishes on Stunt Training at Comic-Con

Get in losers: We're going back to Beacon Hills.

Paramount+ released the trailer for the highly-anticipated Teen Wolf: The Movie Dec. 4, and it teases a twist that has our lupine senses tingling. Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) has seemingly returned to the Teen Wolf fold after dying in the season three finale—or has she?

The trailer opens with our characters living their best adult lives, with Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) helping disaster relief, Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin) helping coach his son in football and Lydia Martin (Holland Roden) still utilizing her Banshee abilities.

But, they're all called back to Beacon Hills when they begin seeing Allison—or what appears to be Allison. After Scott's mom, Melissa McCall (Melissa Ponzio) doubts if she's really the same girl who died at the hands of the Oni sword, one scene seemingly confirms this theory.

"Who are you?" Allison asks Scott, crossbow in hand.