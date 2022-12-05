Amber Heard Appeals "Chilling" Johnny Depp Defamation Verdict

Watch : Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Trial Is Getting a Movie

Amber Heard says that the verdict in the Johnny Depp defamation trial will have a bigger effect on more than just her.

Six months after a jury ruled that Heard was liable of defaming her ex-husband, the actress has filed an appeal Dec. 5 against the judgment.

In documents obtained by E! News, Heard stated that the verdict will "undoubtedly will have a chilling effect on other women who wish to speak about abuse involving powerful men."

As for the monetary damages ruled in favor of Depp, the document noted that "even if this Court were to disagree with all of the foregoing, the jury's award to Depp of $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages (statutorily reduced to $350,000) clearly is excessive given the narrow time-frame for which Depp could recover."

Heard's appeal also referenced Depp's 2020 libel case against The Sun, who he sued over an article in which he was labeled a "wife beater." Because a High Court judge ruled against the actor, Heard says that their defamation case should've never made it to the courtroom.