I’m a Shopping Editor and Here’s What I’m Buying From the Sephora Sale

Usually, when there's a Sephora sale, it's in stages, with Beauty Insider members getting access to discounts based on their level of membership. Plus, there are different percentages off for each tier of membership. It can get a little complicated remembering when it's your turn to shop or missing out on the items you wanted to buy because you don't have access to the sale. Thankfully, Sephora's Gifts for All sale is so simple. All you need to do is add your favorite, hair care, makeup, and skincare products to your cart.
Everyone gets 20% off, regardless of your membership level. Just use the promo code GETGIFTING at checkout. Plus, you can save 30% on items from the Sephora Collection. Sephora sales don't happen often, shop these deals while you can. Not sure what to get? Here are my top picks.
Sephora Sale Picks
Foreo Luna Mini 3
The Luna Mini 3 is a powerful, yet gentle cleansing device. It's waterproof and can be used 400 times after just one full charge, per the brand. I have one of these and I love it. The device is specially designed to care for active skin to effortlessly remove dirt, oil, and sweat to reveal, fresh, glowing skin.
In a 28-day study, 100% of participants reported more radiant skin, refreshed skin, and a better feeling compared to cleansing by hand. This device is available in light pink, hot pink, black, and yellow.
A shopper said, "I just love it... best cleansing device ever. Gentle on skin and powerful removing strokes." Another shared, "I noticed a huge difference with my skin. I had less breakouts and face feels so much cleaner. This is my go to face cleansing tool every morning and night! I can't live without it!"
Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores
This mask is a true staple in my opinion. Add this into your weekly skincare routine to detoxify the pores, clear up breakouts, and prevent new breakouts from popping up. I've been using this one for years. I have very reactive skin and this mask clears up breakouts without irritating my skin. If you haven't tried it yet, check it out while it's on sale for half price.
This mask has 194K "Loves" from Sephora customers, with one shopper sharing, "I LOVE this product. I use it once a week and it makes a super noticeable difference with my pores and overall quality of my skin. I like to first derma-plane my face, apply the mask, rinse, and moisturizer really well. The next day my skin always looks amazing. I can definitely tell if I miss a week."
Peace Out Oil-Absorbing Pore Treatment Strips
The pore strips I previously used had to be applied over wet skin. When they dried, it was a painful process to peel off the strip after 10-15 minutes. In contrast, these hydrocolloid strips from Peace Out stay on for hours and they don't feel like they're tearing my skin when I take them off. I put them on before bed time and let them do their thing. I have never been so happy with a skincare product so soon after using it for the first time. This set includes nose strips and face strips (which I love to use on my chin and forehead).
These strips have 99K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Nudestix Nudies
The Nudestix Nudies are sticks that can be used as blush, bronzer, eye makeup, and lip color. The soft cream balm melts onto the skin to look naturally flushed. Each stick has a brush on the end that you can use to perfectly blend your look. You can twist the brush off to wash it. The formula is long-wearing and water-resistant.
These sticks have 4.8K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one shopper sharing, "this product has been very beginner-friendly. Apply directly to the face, or brush/sponge the stick. Super blendable; impossible to mess it up. I apply a little everywhere, including neck, concentrating on hairline and cheekbones."
Another customer said, "I love this blush so much. I reach for it daily. It goes on and blends out so easily and is really flattering."
Smashbox Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Foundation Primer
This is the first makeup primer I have ever tried. I distinctly remember testing it out in the store, truly shocked by skin feeling softer than ever before. I fell in love immediately, but I'm not going to lie, I have tried other primers throughout the years. After trying dozens, I completely regret the money I spent. I always come back to this one and I will never change my mind again. My makeup applies evenly, it lasts longer, and it absorbs quickly—no more waiting around hoping to kill time waiting for my primer to dry down. This even makes my skin look beautiful and smooth during a makeup-free day.
I am stocking up on this one for sure. I will never run out of this primer ever again. I'm not the only one who adores the product. It has 237.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
I am not even kidding when I say that I have eight bottles of this foundation in my bathroom. You know when you're 'done' using a product, but you can still get one pump of product out? I keep these near-empty bottles just to get that one pump of product on my makeup sponge. Plus, I always make sure I have a full bottle on hand for when I am in a rush getting ready or if I just don't have enough patience to get one pump of foundation from each bottle. This foundation just looks like my skin, at its very best. I always go for the sample when there's a new 'It' foundation around, but I never actually buy a full bottle of any foundation other than this one. If I only had to use one makeup product for the rest of my life, this is it. It's worth every penny.
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
Restore damaged hair to get that healthy, shiny hair you've always desired with this product, which I think is a truly miraculous hair treatment. It is a complete game changer for your routine.
Just apply the treatment to wet hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week.
It has 520.3K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
This is an innovative, spray-on moisturizer that you need to achieve dewy skin. I've been using it for two years faithfully. In addition to delivering a fast-absorbing hydration boost, it creates that look of glowing skin in an instant. You can use it under makeup, over makeup, or even on your bare skin to get your glow on. It's also a great makeup refresher/setting spray, especially if you want to prevent that cakey look.
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
This is one of my holy grail products. It's my final step when I put on my makeup. Lock in your makeup through sweat, rain, swimming and more with this game-changing setting spray. Once you incorporate it into your routine, you'll never go without it. It is the superior makeup setting spray that you will keep buying over and over.
It has 6338.3K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one raving, "Absolute game changer! I spray it on my face once to set my primer and once again after I am done doing my makeup. Last ALL DAY! No other product compares!"
Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30
If you have red, irritated, overworked, sunburned skin and you just want it to look "normal" again, this is the miracle I rely on. This color correcting treatment neutralizes redness to give you that confidence you need in your own skin.
It has 206.6K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers with one writing, "I have acne rosacea and terrible hyperpigmentation. this stuff is kinda magic cream. it's covering my scars but also repairing my skin in the process. Amazing."
Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick
Retinol products have a reputation for being harsh on the complexion and drying out the skin until people get used to using them. If that's your fear, then this is the retinol product that I recommend. There's no learning curve or "time to adjust." This works right away with zero irritation to your skin. This best-seller is just what you need to address fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, and skin texture in the eye area. You will wake up to the skin of your dreams if you apply this before bed.
This revolutionary product has 99.9K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
A Sephora shopper wrote, "I have sensitive skin and an issue with watery eyes causing a reaction on the outside corner skin. This stick has been great to help with skin texture and protection from my watery eyes. I have not had an issue with skin pulling or otherwise, and am able to use the stick daily+ without side effects. I put it on before bed and before I put eye makeup on and it provides an extra barrier for my outside eye corners."
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
If you want to pamper your skin, just put these on for ten minutes. They are infused with pure 24K Gold and Colloidal Gold to help lift and firm the appearance of your skin, per the brand. They reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while providing intense hydration, according to Peter Thomas Roth. The formula also has caffeine, which de-puffs my skin.
And if you really want to take the experience to the next level, keep these in your fridge, which is a pro tip from someone who uses these every single morning. They're so worth the purchase. But, there's just one thing I need to warn you about: if you bring these on a group trip, all of your friends will want to try them out... and continue using them every single morning of your vacation vacation. They're just that good. They have 47.1K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Travel Spray
If you want "you smell amazing" compliments everywhere you go, then this is the scent for you. It's the most refreshing, subtle scent that you will want a travel-size with you at all times just so you can freshen up. It's that boost of confidence you need and that mood lifter whenever you need a pick-me-up. This intoxicating, floral scent will be your new go-to. It has 37.2K+ Sephora Loves.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Pink Dream Body Cream
This lightweight body cream has a watermelon scent. It hydrates and smooths the skin without leaving a sticky feel. It has 43.9K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
"Totally worth it, again and again. Amazing lotion. It feels almost whipped, it is thick and creamy but absorbs really well and quickly," a Sephora shopper raved.
OUAI Detox Shampoo
Use the Ouai Detox Shampoo once a week to get rid of those days of product build-up in between washes. Aside from removing dirt and oil, this shampoo strengthens your hair with keratin and apple cider vinegar, per the brand.
A Sephora shopper shared, "Cleans the strands and scalp without drying. Makes you feel like your hair sparkles. Definitely to be used when you have been over moisturizing and using a lot of dry shampoo. Highly, highly recommend."
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum
An $8 serum that actually works? That sounds too good to be true, but in my opinion, it's actually a highly effective product that's also good for your budget.
It has 651.8K+ "loves" from Sephora, with one gushing, "If you have dry skin, PLEASE READ: This is my new HG finding of all time, of all skincare products. I have dry skin that no matter how much moisturizer I gooped on my face, it never seemed to work. Now I use this on a wet face, before other steps in my routine like retinol, vitamin c, moisturizer, and my skin has never been so moisturized. Not only is this very affordable, but it will also help you save money on the amount of moisturizer you go through. My skin is soft as a baby's butt."
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder
Give your skin that filtered photo effect in real life and lock in your makeup with this silky soft setting powder from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. Just dust the powder over foundation and concealer to set. For smaller areas of the face, including the under eye area, you can precisely apply the powder with a sponge. The powder reduces shine, blurs the look of pores/fine lines/ imperfections, and there isn't a flashback in photos, per the brand. There are eight different shades to choose from and some of them come in mini sizes, which are great for travel or if you just don't want to commit to a full-size product at the moment.
This powder has 171.3K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
If your hair is easily affected by humidity, you need to try this out. To everyone with frizzy/wavy/curly/coily hair, this one is for you. Even if you have color-treated hair, this is a great product for you too. You can even use it to bring some new life to your wigs, extensions, or hair pieces. Spray it liberally onto damp (not wet) hair and blow dry your hair. Pro tip: the hair dryer activates the product (do not air dry completely, make sure you grab the dryer). For best results, use this every 3-4 shampoos, as recommended by the brand. This treatment has 78.1K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Dermalogica Precleanse Cleansing Oil
Melt away the day's makeup and pollution build up with this PreCleanse before you wash your face. This oil purifies the pores, removes waterproof makeup, and nourishes the skin, increasing the efficiency of your daily cleanser, per the brand.
It has 44K+ Loves from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "Probably one of the best oil cleansers that I've tried. You can use it on it's own or with water to get off all your makeup. I also use this as a spot cleanse for my brushes and sponges and it works amazingly!" Another said, "I love this cleanser! It is oil based, and works great on any skin type. It's important to have 2 step cleansing routine. This cleanser wipes off even waterproof makeup. I like using this to clean makeup, any oil or dirt off first, and then use foam cleanser. This way your skin is clean but not dried out."
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Pore Diffusing Primer - Always an Optimist Collection
Create a perfectly smooth canvas to put on makeup with this super soft, skin-calming primer. It gives my skin a radiance and it extends the wear of my makeup, fights shine, and hydrates your skin all day long. It blurs the appearance of wrinkles and makes your skin look like it has a photo filter in real life. This primer has 59K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots
No one plans to have a pimple, but they do tend to show up at the worst times, right? As soon as you spot one, throw on one of these patches. These are great overnight to draw out the gunk and decrease the size of a blemish. They stay put even though I move around a ton in my sleep. I've also used them on work-from-home days to really attack a pimple. We all need to have these in our bathroom cabinet and our travel bags. Who wants a pimple for a vacation/special occasion?
These pimple patches have 307K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick
Contouring has never been so easy. These sticks are super blendable with zero creasing and caking. Rihanna has done it again, giving me another can't-live-without-it product. It has 403.7K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
"I love this contour stick. It's easy to blend, and glides on so gracefully. It really has a nice finish and makes contouring simple," a shopper shared. Another said, "This is my hands down holy grail contouring product. I try new things now and then, but always come back to this. It blends so smoothly and easily. The color is cool with just a *touch* of gray which is the secret to real/natural looking contour. (Most brands tend to make their contours too orange and it looks unnatural and fake)."
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C
This lip sleeping mask is a product you will use all the time. I adore this lip balm. It treats my chapped lips and this one container lasts me a long time, even if you I use it multiple times a day. This cult favorite product has 983.6K+ Sephora Loves.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
This is a weightless, natural-looking, long-lasting liquid blush that is incredibly easy to blend. This has been one of my favorites for a while. Each bottle lasts forever since you only have to use a teeny tiny bit to get that color payoff that you desire. The liquid blush is available in both matte and dewy finishes.
It has 942.7K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one reviewer writing, "the most gorgeous blush ever created. a LITTLE goes a long way!!" Another said, "This is my fave blush ever, you only need a small amount to blend out for a nice natural blush look so the bottle should last a long time!"
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set
This is the universal lipstick and lip liner set that our shopping editors love and 332.6K+ Sephora shoppers feel that same way, with one writing, "beautiful products and they smell great as well. it's lasted me longer than 8 months and I'd purchase again."
Another said, "This is my favorite everyday shade! It's not too deep and doesn't wash me out, it compliments my skin tone/undertone, and I ALWAYS get asked what lipstick I'm wearing. I'll never be without this. I have a mini in my car, my locker at work, and in my favorite purse. I also have my full size in my makeup bag."
TAN-LUXE THE FACE Illuminating Self-Tan Drops
Just because summer is over that doesn't mean you can't get your glow on. Just add a couple drops of this to your favorite moisturizer to get bronzed. There's a light/medium self-tanner and a medium/dark version.
A shopper wrote, "I never do this but I bought this in medium/dark yesterday solely because of reviews so today after using it last night i felt i absolutely had to leave one of my own. I am so so cautious and skeptical about what i put on my face because I breakout so easily. So i added 4 drops to my Cetaphil daily moisturizer before going to bed last night and took a pic so i could compare to how i looked this morning. I didn't expect to notice any difference after the first try honestly but I did! Absolutely sold on this after just one use and want to get the body one as well."
Another said, "Love these tanning drops! Previously I would put the tanning moose on my face and it would look uneven and darker in some spots and would break me out. But I don't have a problem with this! I love that I can mix it with my moisturizer making sure that it gets all over my face. And I am able to easily reapply when needed. Will be buying again!"
Murad Oil and Pore Control Mattifier Broad Spectrum SPF 45 PA++++
If you want a moisturizer that also keeps oil and shine at bay, this one is worth checking out. It helps balance oily skin, according to the brand. Plus, it's super lightweight and absorbs quickly. A shopper said, "I have super oily skin, a curse in my opinion, and this stuff noticeably reduces oils for hours!! I'm so happy with it, not too heavy, nice light scent, plus SPF! Couldn't ask for more!!"
This product has 17K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
