Why Harry Jowsey Is Vowing to Stay Single for the Next 3 Years

Watch : Harry Jowsey Gets REJECTED By Hailee Steinfeld & Saweetie

A relationship is more than Harry Jowsey can handle at the moment.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Too Hot to Handle season one alum reflected on how his outlook for finding love has changed since his time on the Netflix reality series and why involves going it solo for the time being.

When asked whether there was a new lady in his life at the Holiday House at Netflix at The Grove event on Dec. 2, Harry replied, "No I'm staying single until I'm 28."

After appearing on season one of Too Hot to Handle in 2020, Harry had an on and off relationship with his co-star Francesca Farago. He was last linked to the Netflix show's season three star, Georgia Hassarati.

The reality TV star went on to explain how his previous relationships have led him to the decision to prioritize his mental health.