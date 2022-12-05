This $5 Lip Gloss Has Over 60,700 5-star Amazon Reviews And Comes In 32 Colors

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you just want to be apart of the cool crowd, we have something here for you, because this lip gloss worked for us.

As one of the central, yet versatile makeup products one can have in their beauty repository, it can be hard to find that one perfect gloss you can wear everyday but also experiment with in various colors. If this dilemma sounds like you, boy oh boy, do we have the perfect solution for you.

This NYX butter lip gloss has 60,700+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and for good reason. It checks off all the boxes for what makes the perfect gloss: from its buttery-soft yet non-sticky formula that will keep your lips shining brighter than the holiday lights, to the 32 (yes, you read that right!) different colors it's available in, the gloss seems almost too good to be true.

But wait, that's not all... because this lip gloss costs only $5! Whether you're going for an everyday-nude bit of honey or holiday-party-worthy apple crisp, this lip gloss has you covered. You can go with one swipe for a sheer, delicate coverage, or layer it on for a bolder, medium coverage look. Just make sure to take a whole lot of selfies after you perfect that pout because everyone deserves to see how amazing you look.

This wallet-friendly lip gloss is sure to be up to Lil Mama's standards (circa 2007), just as it passed the vibe check for over 60,700 Amazon shoppers. Read below for some of the rave reviews this lip gloss has garnered.