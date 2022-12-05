Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $360 3-in-1 Bag for Just $79

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you don't want a giant tote bag, but a mini handbag just isn't going to cut it, you need to check out the Kate Spade Monica Satchel. It's just as fashionable as it is functional. If you're looking for a bag that has smart storage and style, there's a 24-hour flash sale on this top-selling style. Usually, you can get this one for $360, but it's $79. A cute, useful bag that's actually affordable? Yep, that's an immediate "add to cart" situation.
This Kate Spade Monica Satchel is a great size for a day full of different errands, with more than enough room for my water bottle, phone, iPad, and your other daily essentials. It has an interior pocket, which is perfect to separate your keys from the rest of your stuff. The Kate Spade Monica Satchel comes in a beautiful pebbled leather, which looks great all the time, especially since it's so easy to clean. You can carry it by the handles, wear it as a shoulder bag, or rock it as a crossbody. That makes it a three-in-one bag and a total must-have.
If this sounds like the bag you've been searching for, hurry up and get your shop on. This deal won't be here tomorrow.
Kate Spade 78% Off Deal
Kate Spade Monica Satchel
This spacious satchel-style bag comes in pink, brown, light blue, coral, and black.
Carry this as a tote bag, wear it as a shoulder bag, or rock it as a crossbody.
If you need some additional insights before you shop, check out these rave reviews from happy Kate Spade shoppers.
Kate Spade Monica Satchel Reviews
A shopper explained, "I was in need of a new grey purse and am so happy I bought this one!! It is beautiful! It is well made and, unlike some of the other reviewers, I have had no problems with the zipper. The quality of the materials is good and the size is just right - not too big and not too small."
Another reviewed, "This is the perfect bag for me. The size is just right... not too big or small, and gives easy access to all the things I carry. The color is gorgeous and the pebbled leather is very high quality. I get compliments every time I am out and couldn't be happier with this purchase."
"This handbag is the perfect size, not too large and yet not too small. You have the comfort of the cross body with the ease of being able to slip your phone in the front pocket. Great every day satchel," a Kate Spade customer shared.
Someone else declared, "This bag is the perfect size. It's really good quality. I love my new Kate Spade bag."
"Absolutely beautiful purse.. not too bulky just perfect.. very lightweight and sleek," a shopper wrote.
Another said, "I love the satchel. Perfect size. Amazing quality."
