Prince Harry Recalls Being "Terrified" for Meghan Markle in New Docuseries Trailer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spilling the royal tea.
With just days to go until Harry & Meghan premieres on Netflix (episodes 1-3 drop Dec. 8 and episodes 4-6 on Dec. 15), the streaming service released a full trailer for the docuseries, in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—who stepped down as a senior royals in Jan. 2020—address their relationship with the royal institution.
As the trailer shows, despite being praised in the early days of their relationship, there was a moment, the couple says, that everything changed.
"It's really hard to look back on it now," Harry notes in the trailer, "and go, 'What on earth happened?'"
"There's a hierarchy of the family," he continues. "There's leaking, but there's also planting of stories...it's a dirty game."
Harry goes on to address the "pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy," as images of his late mom Princess Diana and sister-in-law Kate Middleton appear on the screen.
Referring to his mother's tragic 1997 death, Harry says that he was "terrified" history would repeat itself with Meghan, as the Duchess of Sussex admits, "I realized, they're never gonna protect you."
The trailer ends with Harry promising, "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."
Along with commentary from Harry and Meghan, Netflix has revealed the docuseries will feature interviews with their inner circle.
"In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story," a Dec. 1 press release announced. "Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."
"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed," the press release continued, "and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."
The royal family has yet to publicly comment on Harry and Meghan's upcoming series.