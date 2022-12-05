Prince Harry Recalls Being "Terrified" for Meghan Markle in New Docuseries Trailer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spilling the royal tea.

With just days to go until Harry & Meghan premieres on Netflix (episodes 1-3 drop Dec. 8 and episodes 4-6 on Dec. 15), the streaming service released a full trailer for the docuseries, in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—who stepped down as a senior royals in Jan. 2020—address their relationship with the royal institution.

As the trailer shows, despite being praised in the early days of their relationship, there was a moment, the couple says, that everything changed.

"It's really hard to look back on it now," Harry notes in the trailer, "and go, 'What on earth happened?'"

"There's a hierarchy of the family," he continues. "There's leaking, but there's also planting of stories...it's a dirty game."

Harry goes on to address the "pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy," as images of his late mom Princess Diana and sister-in-law Kate Middleton appear on the screen.