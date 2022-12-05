This Life-Changing $12 Lip Balm is Super Hydrating & Smells Amazing

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This is not your average lip balm.

If you're not familiar with the Glossier Balm Dotcom, just know that it's a cult-favorite beauty product for good reason. It's a dermatologist tested, cruelty-free, heavy duty moisturizing lip balm that combines Castor Oil, Beeswax, Lanolin, Cupuacu Fruit Extract, Rice Bran & Rosemary Leaf Extracts and more to leave your lips feeling so smooth and glistening. I personally love the nourishing lip balm because I don't have to reapply it constantly throughout the day— although, the delicious smelling flavors are irresistible.

Don't just take my word for it, though! One review raves, "I have very dry lips— I'm that person who has lip balm in every drawer, pocket, and purse. Also, at 60, I like a hint of color and no more. I never ever wear lipstick but I've tried a lot of tinted 'hydrating' glosses. Balm Dotcom is the ONLY product that fills both needs. It's a real balm— extremely soothing and hydrating to my dry lips."

Another shares, "I'm thrilled with Balm Dotcom! My lips have been very dried and chapped since childhood, and regular lip balms have done nothing to help. I apply this a couple of times a day, and at bedtime. My lips have healed, looking smooth and feelings so comfortable. No more peeling lips!"

It doesn't matter if you're the biggest beauty buff out there or if you prefer a bare face. The Balm Dotcom is for everyone! Keep scrolling to shop it for yourself— your lips will never be the same, in the best way possible.