The White Lotus: Why We're Really Worried About Tanya

(Warning: This article features spoilers for The White Lotus season two.)
When things seem too good to be true, they usually are.
This certainly seems to be the case for heiress Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge)'s situation on The White Lotus season two. After being ditched by her husband Greg (Jon Gries) on a romantic Sicilian getaway, luxurious English expat Quentin (Tom Hollander) swooped in to cheer her spirits by inviting her and her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) to party with him at his villa in Palermo.
Harmless, right? Eh, we don't think so.
During the Dec. 4 episode, Quentin encouraged Tanya to do a large amount of cocaine provided by a mafia-adjacent, gun-owning suitor. Now, motivating Tanya to be her most debaucherous self doesn't automatically make Quentin a villain. But, thanks to episode one, we do know that several dead bodies pop up at the White Lotus, so it's certainly a red flag.
Another red flag? Tanya's assistant Portia being suspiciously whisked out of town by Quentin's fake nephew Jack (Leo Woodall). Not to mention, Jack drunkenly confessed to Portia that Quentin doesn't have to sell his villa anymore as he's "coming into money."
"And he's gonna help his friends," Jack shared. "Cause he's very giving. I'm just happy that I get to help him now."
Sounds like scheming to us!
No wonder Hollander told E! News he was "thrilled" to join the show midway through season two. "I just remember thinking how bold this is," he said. "[Creator Mike White]'s not sticking to his formula. He's being really courageous and reckless with it. He said, ‘I'm doing something else now.'"
Fans have certainly been suspicious of Quentin ever since he waltzed into Tanya's less-than-fabulous vacation. Why? Well, because Quentin showed up right after Tanya's husband Greg whispered to an unknown caller that his wife was "clueless" about some unspecified plan.
As one Twitter user theorized, Greg is likely the cowboy that Quentin told Tanya about earlier in season two—the one he was in love with and "would do anything for." Another fan shared a similar theory, writing, "Quentin's cowboy love is Greg, who asked him to kill Tanya while he's not there so they can split the inheritance (they're broke)."
Reminder: Greg signed a prenup. So he gets nothing if he divorces Tanya. Death on the other hand? He'd likely get her entire fortune.
So, considering all of the above, where do you stand in this mystery? Do you think Tanya could be one of the victims from episode one? Cast your vote below:
