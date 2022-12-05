The White Lotus: Why We're Really Worried About Tanya

Watch : Tom Hollander & Leo Woodall React to THAT White Lotus Scene

(Warning: This article features spoilers for The White Lotus season two.)

When things seem too good to be true, they usually are.

This certainly seems to be the case for heiress Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge)'s situation on The White Lotus season two. After being ditched by her husband Greg (Jon Gries) on a romantic Sicilian getaway, luxurious English expat Quentin (Tom Hollander) swooped in to cheer her spirits by inviting her and her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) to party with him at his villa in Palermo.

Harmless, right? Eh, we don't think so.

During the Dec. 4 episode, Quentin encouraged Tanya to do a large amount of cocaine provided by a mafia-adjacent, gun-owning suitor. Now, motivating Tanya to be her most debaucherous self doesn't automatically make Quentin a villain. But, thanks to episode one, we do know that several dead bodies pop up at the White Lotus, so it's certainly a red flag.

Another red flag? Tanya's assistant Portia being suspiciously whisked out of town by Quentin's fake nephew Jack (Leo Woodall). Not to mention, Jack drunkenly confessed to Portia that Quentin doesn't have to sell his villa anymore as he's "coming into money."