See Prince Harry Slip Into Spider-Man's Suit For The Sweetest Reason

Move over Tom Holland. Introducing Spider-Prince.
Prince Harry did his best superhero impression as he recorded a special holiday video message for children who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces, in partnership with the Scotty's Little Soldiers.
"Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that's okay," Harry said in the video while wearing a Spider-Man costume. "But, at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents."
He continued, "But I'm here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, okay? So don't feel guilty. You're allowed to have the best time ever, especially with the Scotty's Little Soldiers community. So go out there, have the best time, and Merry Christmas."
The clip was played at Scotty's Little Soldiers' annual Christmas party on Dec. 3, which was attended by 100 children and young people, all bereaved of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces, according to the charity. At the Heroes and Villains-themed event, the kids were told that villains were trying to ruin Christmas and they were tasked with "defeating them."
"Use your teamwork, your brains, and your brawn and you do exactly that," the Duke of Sussex instructed the kids. "Find them, and don't let them ruin Christmas."
Harry, 38—whose mother Princess Diana died when he was just 12-years-old—has a long-standing relationship with the organization. When he married Meghan Markle in 2018, Scotty's was selected as one of the charities to benefit from donations to mark the couple's wedding ceremony. The following year, he recorded a video dressed as Father Christmas, which was played at their Christmas party in 2019.
"It's not the first time Prince Harry has shown us that he's thinking about us and it's good to hear from him again this Christmas," Scotty member Ben O'Donnell, who was just 9-weeks-old when his dad died in 2008, was quoted saying in a press release. "He's gone to a lot of effort which shows he genuinely cares."
The 14-year-old added, "It's great he wore the Spider-Man outfit. Maybe he'll be the next Spider-Man!"
Harry's heroic act comes just two days after he and his wife dropped the first teaser for Netflix's Harry & Meghan. The couple—who stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and have since moved to Southern California, where they reside with their kids Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 18 months—describe the six-episode docuseries as an "unprecedented and in-depth" look into the "other side" of their love story.
"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Harry says in the teaser. "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."