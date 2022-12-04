Apple iPad 24-Hour Flash Deal: Save 50% on This Product Bundle With Accessories

Get an Apple iPad Gen 9 with a carrying case, Bluetooth keyboard, wireless earbuds, and stylus pens at a major price cut.

QVC iPad Deal

If you've wanted an iPad, now is the perfect time to shop because there's a can't-miss, 24-hour flash deal that you need to shop. Or you can treat one of your loved ones to an amazing gift this Christmas or Hanukkah.

Instead of spending $972, you can get an iPad bundle for just $489 TODAY ONLY at QVC. This bundle has an iPad 10.2" Gen 9 64GB Wi-Fi with a voucher and accessories, including a carrying case, power adapter, Bluetooth keyboard, Bluetooth wireless earbuds with a microphone, four stylus pens, a folding stand, and a six-foot USB-C extension cable. Deals like this don't come around very often. Shop this deal while you can!

Apple iPad Flash Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-Inch Gen 9 64GB Wi-Fi with Voucher & Accessories

Choose from 24 carrying case colors. This iPad has the iPadOS 15 operating system, A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, stereo speakers, dual microphones, and more great features. 

$972
$489
QVC

