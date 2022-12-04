50 Top-Rated Amazon Gifts for Teens With Thousands of 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If the teenagers in your life are hard to shop for, looking for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts may be a little stressful. If you want to come through with some teen-approved gift picks, Amazon has a ton of options.
Narrow down your holiday gift shopping with these top-rated gifts for teens. Shopping for someone who loves to run? These $17 Under Armour shorts have 17,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These figurines are perfect for the Harry Potter fans out there. Or you can give the gift of self-care with this dead sea mud mask. There are great gift picks for every interest, here are 50 top-rated Amazon gifts for teens.
Amazon's Top-Rated Gifts for Teens
Under Armour Women's Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts
These top-rated running shorts have 17,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 85 colors to choose from with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
UBeesize Portable and Adjustable Camera Stand Holder with Wireless Remote and Universal Clip
This tripod is essential to record premium social content. It has 33,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Uyico 40 Velvet Elastic Hair Bands Assorted Colors
Be prepared and well-accesorized with this bundle, which has 40 velvet scrunchies in assorted colors. This set has 10,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pure Body Naturals Dead Sea Mud Mask for Acne, Blackheads, and Oily Skin
Address blackheads, acne, and oily skin with this dead sea mud mask, which has 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Moko Tablet Pillow Stand, Soft Bed Pillow Holder
Comfortably nestle your tablet with this pillow stand holder. It comes in 10 colors and it has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BENGOO G9000 Stereo Gaming Headset for PS4 PC Xbox One PS5 Controller, Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones with Mic, LED Light, Bass Surround, Soft Memory Earmuffs for Laptop Mac Nintendo NES Games
This gaming headset is adjustable with a comfortable, memory foam earmuff and there are seven colors to choose from. This product has 63,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shawe Phone Holder Bed Gooseneck Mount - Flexible Arm 360 Mount Clip
Go hands-free and clip your phone to your desk, bed, nightstand, or counter. It comes in two colors and has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dopheuor Photo Clip String Lights LED Battery Operated Starry Fairy Copper String Lights with Clips
Hang your favorite photos with these string lights, which have 5-star Amazon reviews.
Well-Strong Jewelry Tree
This jewelry holder also doubles as decor. It comes in four colors.
Uncanny Brands Star Wars Death Star Popcorn Maker - Hot Air Style with Removable Bowl
May the snacks be with you. This Star Wars-inspired gadget uses hot air as an oil-free method to make popcorn.
Hawaiian Shaved Ice and Snow Cone Machine
Create snow cones, shaved ice, slushies, and more with this fun, easy-to-use machine. It has 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This is by far the best item I've ever purchased! The shaved ice is truly fluffy snow and 1 of the molds fills a larger size bowl! Sometimes I don't even put syrup in it and just eat the snow. I have a medical condition that makes me overly sensitive to heat so when I'm coming in from outside, drenched in sweat & feeling like I may black out, I'll have a bowl of shaved ice and by the end of the bowl my body is totally cooled down! Definitely buy! You won't be disappointed!"
Art 101 Doodle and Color 142 Pc Art Set in a Wood Carrying Cas
This set is an artist's ideal gift, with 142 pieces and 14,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has colored pencils, crayons, oil pastels, watercolors, mixing palettes, eraser, sharpener, and paint brushes.
Sanipoe 360 Spinning Makeup Organizer
Use one of these rotating organizers to sort your cosmetics, art supplies, or anything else you use a lot. It comes in six colors and has 15,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Horime 3 in 1 Aluminum Charging Stand
Charge your phone, smart watch, and earbuds at once with this sleek stand, which comes in a few colors, and has 17,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pavoi14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Hoop earrings will always be in style. There are four sizes to choose from and these are available in yellow gold, rose gold, and silver. This set has 32,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tech Tools Hand Cell Phone Holder
Rest your phone in this chic holder, which has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Emoji Universe: 2 Ply Professional Practice Golf Balls- Set of 12
Bring some fun to the course with these emoji-inspired golf balls.
Kainier 14K Gold Plated CZ Stud Earrings- 5 Pairs
Diamond studs are so classic, but they can also be so expensive. This set of CZ stud earrings is an affordable, worry-free alternative. This bundle has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wander Agio Lattice Large Scarf
Step up your style and your warmth with one of these scarves. There are several patterns to choose from. These scarves have 16,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kate Spade New York Small Square Stud Earrings
Add some sparkle to your outfit with these Kate Spade earrings, which come in eight colors and have 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Super Mario Chess Set
This game set combines the best of Super Mario and Chess. The 32 pieces are custom-made and hand-painted for a truly unique and special gift.
JBL GO2- Waterproof Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker
These portable Bluetooth speakers are lightweight, waterproof, and highly-rated with 23,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cuicanstar 6 Pairs Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings
You'll always be well-accessorized with this hoop earrings bundle, which has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Spikeball Game Set- Played Outdoors, Indoors, Lawn, Yard, Beach, Tailgate, Park
If volleyball and foursquare had a baby it would be spikeball. This set has everything you need to play. It has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bestope Makeup Brushes and Beauty Blender Sponge Set- 20 Pieces
This 20-piece set has everything you need for a flawless makeup application. It comes in two colors and has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Funko Harry Potter POP! Movie Vinyl Collectors Set: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley & Hermione Action Figure
This three-piece collector's set is perfect for the Harry Potter fans out there.
Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition
It doesn't get more classic than Nintendo. This is the perfect gift for the gamers in your life. This iconic video game console has 5-star Amazon reviews.
HSI Professional Glider Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron
Straighten, flip, and curl your hair with this ceramic tourmaline ionic flat iron. This bundle comes with a protective glove and a packet of argan oil. It has 58,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
If you want to make the most out of your relaxation, get this expandable bath tray to hold a snack, a beverage, or your tablet. It comes in a few colors and it has 19,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Darice Silver Metal Marquee Letter
Add a personal touch to your space with this marquee letter, which has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ocess Big Hair Claw Clips
Keep you hair out of your face with one of these claw clips, which is just as fashionable as it is functional. These 4-clip sets come in 13 color combinations and have 23,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Campsnail 4 Pack High Waisted Leggings for Women
You can never have too many pairs of leggings. This four-piece set is just what you need for working out and hanging out. There are 12 color combinations to choose from. These sets have 16,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lovevook Backpack With USB Charging Port and Luggage Strap
These backpacks have a built-in USB charging port. There are 5 sizes and 24 colors to choose from. These backpacks have 21,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Burt's Bees Lip Balm Stocking Stuffers
No one ever wants to run out of chapstick. This 4-piece set has 28,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
This instant camera has a selfie mirror and it comes in nine colors. It has 18,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Keystyle GoldChic Jewelry Gold Bold Initial Letter Open Ring
These letter rings are personal, yet unique. They have 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Swomog Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Set Two-piece
How adorable are these silky pajamas? They come in 100+ colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. This set has 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Comeon Fuzzy Faux Shearling Zipper Coats
You'll want to wear this cozy, chic, sherpa jacket every day. It comes in 28 colors and has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand with LCD Temperature Display
Styling beach waves is incredibly easy with this 3-barrel iron. An Amazon shopper said, "Love my three barrel curling iron. I'm one of those that cannot for the life of me figure out how to curl my hair with a single barrel or a straightener. My hand just does not want to cooperate or maybe my brain is overthinking it, anyway, the three barrel curling iron is a game changer for me. I have super straight hair, so straight that air dried is a suitable style for me. I've always wanted to be able to curl my hair and Alure has made that possible! My waves are beachy just like they promise and I've received tons of compliments from friends, coworkers, etc. And for those that have difficulties with other forms of curling, the three barrel is super easy to use."
The Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand has 16,300+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who consider this to be a holy grail hair styling tool.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This lip sleeping mask is a product you will use all the time. It is the absolute best lip balm around. You'll say goodbye to chapped lips with this one small container will last you a long time, even if you are using it multiple times a day. This lip mask comes in 6 scents and it has 15,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Simple Modern Water Bottle with Straw Lid- Vacuum Insulated
This reusable bottle is dishwasher-safe, comes in a ton of colors, and it has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask- 24 Pairs
Relax and hydrate with these refreshing under-eye gel masks. They come in three colors and have 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron recommended them too.
UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot
UGG boots are always an appreciated gift. This mini style comes in a ton of colors and it has 10,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olivia Rodrigo Sour Vinyl
If you're shopping for an Olivia Rodrigo fan, this vinyl of the Sour album is perfect holiday gift.
Cyezcor Video Conference Lighting Kit
Attach this ring light for your laptop for Zoom meetings or content creation. It has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kaiess Selfie Ring Light
This ring light set is just what you need to take your social media content to the next level. This set has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ivyu Heatless Hair Curling Rod
Heatless curlers are all over TikTok. Amazon has these easy-to-use sets in a ton of colors. They have 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Champion Crewneck Sweatshirt
Get comfy and look cute in this classic Champion crewneck sweatshirt. Amazon has this in many colors.
Pocket Scrunchies Hair Ties with Hidden Zipper Stash- Set of 3
Hold you hair back and store your small essentials with these scrunchies that have a hidden, zip-up pocket. There are nine colors and patterns to choose from. These scrunchies have 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Still holiday shopping? Check out these 20 gift picks for college students.