Keke Palmer Is Pregnant, Reveals She's Expecting First Baby on SNL

Congratulations to this woman.



Why? Because Keke Palmer is pregnant with her first baby. The actress shared the news while hosting Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3. During her opening monologue, Keke addressed speculation that she's expecting, before throwing open her jacket to reveal her baby bump.

Keke went on to share that she's "so excited" to become a mom and said it's the "biggest blessing."



Ahead of her exciting announcement, the 29-year-old opened up about stepping into a new chapter in her life and what her future looked like.



In addition to "pouring into myself more and saying no a lot more," the Nope actress reflected on the last year telling Glamour, "My 28th year has been highly insightful and empowering for me to step into my autonomy in an even crazier way than I ever have. I feel like when God gives you gifts, you want to make sure you do what you need to do with them. Do what you're meant to do."

As for what she's meant to do now? "A big part of that is taking responsibility over myself and protecting and loving myself," she said. "Stepping into that higher-self persona and observing me."