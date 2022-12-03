One Tree Hill's Bevin Prince Breaks Her Silence After Husband William Friend’s Tragic Death

Watch : One Tree Hill Star's Husband Killed by Lightning Strike

Bevin Prince is still reeling over the tragic death of her husband William Friend.

Five months after the 33-year-old was killed by a fatal lightning strike, the One Tree Hill alum addressed the incident for the first time, calling it "an absolute living nightmare."

"It was like any other day that we'd done a million times," Prince recalled on the 1 on 1 With Jon Evans podcast on Dec. 2. "The storm was far away, we're on the boat, everything's fine. And then in an instant, everything has changed. There's no normal, and there's no playbook for it."

The actress said at the time of the accident, a nurse, a former military member and a bounty hunter were on the boat next to the couple and "responded so fast" in trying to help. However, despite their best efforts, Friend succumbed to his injuries.

Prince continued, "In my mind, there was absolutely nothing that could have been done. And I have to accept that this is larger than me and my understanding at this time."