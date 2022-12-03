Britney Spears Sends Love to “Brave” Sister Jamie Lynn Spears

Change of heart.
On her own 41st birthday, Britney Spears shared a touching tribute to Jamie Lynn Spears after publicly feuding with her younger sister.
"It's my b-day but you're my heart so I'm thinking about you," the pop star wrote on Instagram on Dec. 2, along with two photos of Jamie Lynn. "Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show!!! You ain't alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you !!!"
Some fans were delighted to see the unexpected sibling shoutout. "So sweet of you to continue to love even when it hasn't always been the easiest," one user wrote in the comments, while another commented, "Maybe only sisters would understand. You can love and miss someone even if the person deeply hurts you. That's life. That's normal."
In January, Jamie Lynn, 31, released her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, addressing her strained relationship with Britney and the performer's 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021. The project pushed Britney's lawyer to send a cease and desist letter to the author, claiming the book contains "misleading or outrageous claims" about the singer.
Britney also slammed Jamie Lynn in an explosive Instagram post for allegedly continuing to try to profit from her success.
"I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you're lying through your teeth about me !!!!" Britney wrote in January. "I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you're lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn."
At the time, a source exclusively told E! News that there is "a lot of anger, hurt and betrayal that Britney feels towards her family," and believes "they all turned their back on her when she needed them most."
"She feels extremely let down and disappointed in all of them, especially Jamie Lynn," the insider continued. "The things she has said have cut Britney to the core and she's in disbelief that her sister could actually do this. It's all very hurtful and damaging [for the family]. They all love one another and hope that someday they can work out their differences."
During an interview with E!'s Daily Pop, Jamie Lynn—who later did not attend Britney's June wedding to Sam Asghari—expressed hope that her family can one day rebuild.
"I can't help the family I was born into," the Zoey 101 alum explained in January. "I just think we're all in a situation, and a process that we're working through. And each of us have the right to work through that however feels best for us."