Britney Spears Sends Love to “Brave” Sister Jamie Lynn Spears

Watch : Britney Spears Calls Jamie Lynn "Scum" After Memoir Success

Change of heart.

On her own 41st birthday, Britney Spears shared a touching tribute to Jamie Lynn Spears after publicly feuding with her younger sister.

"It's my b-day but you're my heart so I'm thinking about you," the pop star wrote on Instagram on Dec. 2, along with two photos of Jamie Lynn. "Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show!!! You ain't alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you !!!"

Some fans were delighted to see the unexpected sibling shoutout. "So sweet of you to continue to love even when it hasn't always been the easiest," one user wrote in the comments, while another commented, "Maybe only sisters would understand. You can love and miss someone even if the person deeply hurts you. That's life. That's normal."

In January, Jamie Lynn, 31, released her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, addressing her strained relationship with Britney and the performer's 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021. The project pushed Britney's lawyer to send a cease and desist letter to the author, claiming the book contains "misleading or outrageous claims" about the singer.