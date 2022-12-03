Khloe Kardashian's Good American 80% Off Sale: $29 Jackets, $25 Pants, $39 Dresses and More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love Keeping Up With Khloe Kardashian's style, you need to check out Good American, the brand that Khloe co-founded with Emma Grede. Right now, there are deals up to 80% off. That's even better than the prices from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Good American is beloved for its inclusive size range and incredibly flattering jeans. I'm also a huge fan of the waist-snatching bodysuits and the warm, yet chic jackets. If you haven't shopped Good American, this sale is the best introduction to the brand. If already know what's up, stop what you're doing and stop before these deals disappear.
Good American Hats on Sale
Good American Embroidered Cap
Conceal your bad hair day with one of these chic caps.
Good American Jackets on Sale
Good American Shine Oversized Anorak
Anoraks will always be on trend. This one comes in five colors. At this price, you should stock up and get a few. This is perfect to throw on after the gym or if you're out and about completing some errands.
A shopper declared, "I WANT MORE! I love this anorak it's perfect for the colder months that are approaching! I definitely plan on ordering more! This was my first purchase from Good American."
Another said, "This jacket the perfect lightweight pullover for someone who is plus-sized, Apple shaped, and 6 ft tall!"
Good American Woven Blazer 2.0.
Look modern, yet timeless when you wear this blazer, which comes in three colors. It's slightly oversized and it has a chic, lapel collar.
A Good American shopper shared, "I liked the fit- it was slightly oversized but still professional."
Good American Shackets on Sale
Good American Quilted Shacket
This quilted jacket is just such a classic look. It will be in style forever and ever. Plus, you cannot beat this price point.
Good American The Denim Shacket
This is part-shirt, part-jacket, and all style. Look and feel effortlessly cool in this shacket, which is also available in black. This style is oversized, so size down if you prefer a more tailored aesthetic.
A shopper said, "For a jean shacket, it's pretty soft. I loved how long it is and can wear it with leggings."
Good American Fleece Shacket
Go for the bold with this vibrant, green shacket.
Good American Sherpa Shacket
It doesn't get cozier than this sherpa shacket. You're going to want one in every color. There are eight, by the way.
Good American Jeans on Sale
Good American Good Legs Shadow Pockets
These are Good American's best-selling high rise jeans. They're skinny, stretchy, a bit distressed, and they have a contoured, gap-proof waistband, which is incredibly flattering.
A shopper said, "These jeans fit perfectly. I can wear them several days in a row and they don't stretch out but they have stretch to them to fit you where you need it. I absolutely love the shadow pockets!"
Good American Good Classic Raw Hem
Here's the perfect in-between option if you cannot decide between skinny and relaxed fit jeans. They have incredibly stretch, raw hems, and a high-rise waist.
A happy shopper said, "I bought these for work and now I want to wear them everyday!" Another customer raved, "These are hands down the best jeans! So flattering on, They are nicely weighted with just a bit of stretch. I love the pocket size and placement , it really makes a difference in how your bootie looks! I own (2) pairs."
Good American Pants on Sale
Good American Relaxed Fleece Pant
You'll want to live in these pants. They're chic, yet cozy, and a total wardrobe staple. These also come in ivory and black.
A shopper reviewed, "Perfection! Keep making these. I have multiple colors. Fit great, comfy."
Good American Ribbed Flare Pant
Be sophisticated, yet comfortable in these ribbed pants, which also come in black.
Good American Seamless Slim Bootcut
If you adore Good American's ribbed leggings, you're gonna be obsessed with this boot cut version. These ribbed pants also come in black.
Good American Bodysuits on Sale
Good American Off Shoulder Cut Bodysuit
Heads will turn whenever you rock this off-the-shoulder, cut-out bodysuit. If you really want to stand out in a crowd, you can also rock this in bright green.
A shopper reviewed, "Comfortable And Spicy. When you're trying to get your groove back, this is the go too body suit. It's very comfortable too. My favorite."
Good American Dresses on Sale
Good American Good Touch ‘90S Lace Back Dress
Exude confidence in this 90s-inspired, lace-back dress. This maxi-length dress is exceptionally soft and super stretchy. It comes in four colorways.
One shopper called this a "miracle dress," writing, "I am 6ft tall 162 lbs and athletic build! This dress is SO flattering. I am absolutely obsessed with it and never want to take it off."
Another insisted, "You Need This One! This dress is everything!! The fit is fantastic and with the double lining it hides all my insecurities. The color is beautiful. So happy with my purchase."
Good American LS Belted Body Dress
Here's your modern take on the wrap dress. It's sexy, it's cozy, and it's everything. It also comes in brown.
A shopper advised, "If you are debating buying this dress, just buy it! The fabric is soft and thick enough where it doesn't hang. It is extremely flattering and helps create some curve for us more "athletic build" girls. If you are in between sizes, size down."
Good American Swimwear on Sale
Good American Sparkle Racer Neck One-Piece
This sparkly swimsuit is so chic that you'll want to wear it as a bodysuit when you're away from the pool. It also comes in green.
Good American Leggings on Sale
Good American Thermal Seamless Legging
These thermal leggings are sleek, flattering, and understated. Achieve that everyday sex on-the-go aesthetic every time you wear these. They're on sale in two colorways.
Good American Seamless Ribbed Legging
These seamless leggings are a true wardrobe essential. They're incredibly comfortable, made from breathable cotton fabric and they have a high-rise waist.
If you're looking for more Kardashian-inspired shopping, check out this campaign from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS featuring Snoop Dogg.