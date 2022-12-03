See Kim Kardashian Hit Miami With Karlie Kloss and Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is in Miami mode.

The Kardashians star stepped out in the Magic City on Dec. 1—two days after her divorce from Kanye West was finalized—for a night out on the town during Art Basel 2022.

Kim joined sister Khloe Kardashian at W Magazine and Burberry's Art Basel party, where she posed for a pic with model Karlie Kloss and the magazine's editor Sara Moonves.

The SKIMS founder rocked a bandeau top and superhero-esque trousers, pairing her look with edgy chunky boots and dark sunglasses. She also made a big change to her style by swapping her platinum blonde hair for honey-colored locks, which resembled Khloe's signature 'do. Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, dubbed the new tresses in an Instagram post: "Honey 4 Miami."

Khloe, meanwhile, donned a sleek black bodysuit with a zip front, which hugged all her curves.

As for Karlie, who welcomed son Levi with Joshua Kushner last year, she kept it comfy in a white tank top with flared Burberry trousers as she snapped pics with Kim and Serena Williams at the artsy event.