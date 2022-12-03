Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer.

Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34.

"Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning," Angie wrote on Quentin's Instagram page. "It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect."

Sharing a photo of him and their daughter Samantha, she remembered the actor as an "incredible" man, husband and father. "To say 'he will be dearly missed' doesn't reflect the scope of the people and communities he has created and touched."

Adding that Quentin could make others into "better people," Angie said she and their daughter are "supported and lifted by our families and our own faith."