Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Son Charlie Hall Have Veep Moment in Rare Public Appearance at White House

Julia Louis-Dreyfus had a very special plus-one to the White House State Dinner on Dec. 1: Her 25-year-old son Charlie Hall. See a photo of their family night out.

By Gabrielle Chung Dec 03, 2022 12:42 AMTags
Red CarpetCeleb KidsJulia Louis-DreyfusCelebrities
Watch: Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Tony Hale Stole What From "Veep" Set

Selina Meyer is back in the White House. Well, sort of.

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus was joined by son Charlie Hall, who she shares with longtime husband Brad Hall, for the White House State Dinner on Dec. 1. For the occasion, the actress wore an elegant black velour gown paired a matching clutch that coordinated with her plus-one's dark tuxedo. She accessorized her look with gold chandelier earrings and a large cuff bracelet.

And proving that there is no age cut-off to show mom some love, Charlie, 25, sweetly held onto Julia hand as he guided her through the hallway at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"Yup! That's us!" Julia captioned a photo of the pair on her Instagram Stories. "God bless the USA and vive la France."

The special event was held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron. In addition to the dignitaries, the Bidens invited dozens of celebs, including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Stephen ColbertAriana DeBose and Anna Wintour.

photos
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Funniest Roles

In fact, Julia wasn't the only star who brought her kid to the glitzy affair: Jennifer Garner and her 13-year-old daughter Violet Affleck—whose dad is Ben Affleckmade it a family night out as well. 

Scroll on to see more star sightings at the White House.

LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Violet Affleck, Jennifer Garner
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen
Sarah Silbiger/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Charlie Hall
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
Jon Batiste, Suleika Jaouad
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Stephen Colbert, Evelyn McGee-Colbert
Sarah Silbiger/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Anna Wintour
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose, Henry Munoz III
Sarah Silbiger/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Christian Louboutin

Trending Stories

1

How Michelle Trachtenberg Pitched Her Own Gossip Girl Return

2
Exclusive

Jenna Lyons Says Her RHONY Casting "Happened By Accident"

3

Sofia Richie Breaks Down "Strict Diet" for Wedding to Elliot Grainge

Trending Stories

1

How Michelle Trachtenberg Pitched Her Own Gossip Girl Return

2
Exclusive

Jenna Lyons Says Her RHONY Casting "Happened By Accident"

3

Sofia Richie Breaks Down "Strict Diet" for Wedding to Elliot Grainge

4

David Beckham and More Join Prince William, Kate Middleton at Ceremony

5

Mike Flanagan Reveals The Midnight Club Season 2 Spoilers

Latest News

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34

See Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Son Charlie Hall's Rare White House Outing

Rihanna Has Entered Her Diamond Era With Sparkly Silver Look

Exclusive

Jenna Lyons Says Her RHONY Casting "Happened By Accident"

Exclusive

How Hilaria Baldwin Embraces the “Chaos” of 7 Kids With Alec Baldwin

Harry Styles Pays Tribute to Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie

Exclusive

Anna Delvey Tells All: Life After Prison, Inventing Anna & More