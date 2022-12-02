Exclusive

Jenna Lyons Says Her Real Housewives of New York City Casting "Happened By Accident"

Jenna Lyons dished all about her Real Housewives of New York City casting and revealed how it's been filming the Bravo reality series' upcoming season 14.

By Paige Strout Dec 02, 2022 11:49 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesThe Real Housewives Of New York CityReal HousewivesBravoCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU

Everything happens for a reason, including Jenna Lyons' Real Housewives of New York City casting.

The fashion designer is among the reality series' new season 14 cast, along with Bravo newbies Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. But according to the star, she never planned on becoming a Housewife until she was asked about the RHONY reboot in an interview.

"I was on a podcast, and somebody mentioned if I knew that there was gonna be a reboot and I didn't," she exclusively told E! News correspondent Carolina Bermudez at the American Natural History Museum's 2022 Gala in NYC on Dec. 1. "And they were like, 'Would you ever do it?' And I was like, 'Sure.'"

But it was what happened after the interview that put the cherry on top of her Bravo dreams. "They did a little mock-up of me with Photoshop," the 54-year-old shared. "And I, all of a sudden, was like, 'Okay, maybe. Why not?' And it sort of happened by accident."

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

With filming on the new season currently underway, Jenna told E! News, "There's not much I can tell you at this point," but noted that it's been "really fun" so far.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

"It's so different than what I expected," she continued, "which I think is a good thing."

As for whether RHONY executive producer Andy Cohen has a favorite among the series' new lineup of ladies? "There hasn't been any interaction, so we're at the beginning," Jenna revealed, before adding, "But, I bet it'd be me."

Hear Jenna chat about her 2022 holiday plans in the full clip above.

Catch up on past seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City streaming now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

How Michelle Trachtenberg Pitched Her Own Gossip Girl Return

2
Exclusive

Jenna Lyons Says Her RHONY Casting "Happened By Accident"

3

T.J. Holmes Playfully Calls It a "Great Week" Amid Amy Robach Rumors

4

Kim Kardashian Looks Like Sister Khloe With New Hair Transformation

5

David Beckham and More Join Prince William, Kate Middleton at Ceremony

Latest News

Rihanna Has Entered Her Diamond Era With Sparkly Silver Look

Exclusive

Jenna Lyons Says Her RHONY Casting "Happened By Accident"

Exclusive

How Hilaria Baldwin Embraces the “Chaos” of 7 Kids With Alec Baldwin

Harry Styles Pays Tribute to Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie

Exclusive

Anna Delvey Tells All: Life After Prison, Inventing Anna & More

David Beckham and More Join Prince William, Kate Middleton at Ceremony

Lululemon Belt Bag Restock: Shop Before They Sell Out... Again