Jenna Lyons Says Her Real Housewives of New York City Casting "Happened By Accident"

Everything happens for a reason, including Jenna Lyons' Real Housewives of New York City casting.

The fashion designer is among the reality series' new season 14 cast, along with Bravo newbies Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. But according to the star, she never planned on becoming a Housewife until she was asked about the RHONY reboot in an interview.

"I was on a podcast, and somebody mentioned if I knew that there was gonna be a reboot and I didn't," she exclusively told E! News correspondent Carolina Bermudez at the American Natural History Museum's 2022 Gala in NYC on Dec. 1. "And they were like, 'Would you ever do it?' And I was like, 'Sure.'"

But it was what happened after the interview that put the cherry on top of her Bravo dreams. "They did a little mock-up of me with Photoshop," the 54-year-old shared. "And I, all of a sudden, was like, 'Okay, maybe. Why not?' And it sort of happened by accident."