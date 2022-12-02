Jenna Lyons Says Her Real Housewives of New York City Casting "Happened By Accident"

Everything happens for a reason, including Jenna Lyons' Real Housewives of New York City casting.
The fashion designer is among the reality series' new season 14 cast, along with Bravo newbies Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. But according to the star, she never planned on becoming a Housewife until she was asked about the RHONY reboot in an interview.
"I was on a podcast, and somebody mentioned if I knew that there was gonna be a reboot and I didn't," she exclusively told E! News correspondent Carolina Bermudez at the American Natural History Museum's 2022 Gala in NYC on Dec. 1. "And they were like, 'Would you ever do it?' And I was like, 'Sure.'"
But it was what happened after the interview that put the cherry on top of her Bravo dreams. "They did a little mock-up of me with Photoshop," the 54-year-old shared. "And I, all of a sudden, was like, 'Okay, maybe. Why not?' And it sort of happened by accident."
With filming on the new season currently underway, Jenna told E! News, "There's not much I can tell you at this point," but noted that it's been "really fun" so far.
"It's so different than what I expected," she continued, "which I think is a good thing."
As for whether RHONY executive producer Andy Cohen has a favorite among the series' new lineup of ladies? "There hasn't been any interaction, so we're at the beginning," Jenna revealed, before adding, "But, I bet it'd be me."
