How Hilaria Baldwin Embraces the “Chaos” of 7 Kids With Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin is sharing her secret to raising seven "Baldwinitos."
The yoga instructor revealed how she keeps calm amidst the chaos of raising her seven kids—Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Maria, 22 months, and Ilaria, 3 months—with husband Alec Baldwin.
So, what's her secret? "A good sense of humor," Hilaria exclusively told E! News during the American Museum of Natural History's annual Gala red carpet Dec. 1 in New York City. "And just embrace the chaos. I feel like one and two, I was more trying to hold the chaos. And by three, they outnumber you."
And when it comes to keeping the romance alive with the "Drunk Parents" actor, there are simple gestures that make Hilaria feel loved and appreciated by her hubby.
"I'm breastfeeding and I pump as well. And at night, he'll get me my drinks and waters," she continued. "It's so simple, but I really appreciate it."
But with seven kids, not everyone may be on the same page in the Baldwin household—something that Hilaria shared with her Instagram followers on Thanksgiving.
The star posted a pic showing herself comforting one crying child as Alec is holding one of their other kids. One son is snacking on a piece of bread while the oldest, Carmen, smiles as she holds her newborn sister in her arms.
"Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours," the Witches Anonymous podcast host captioned the image. "Our love and gratitude to all of you for being wonderful forces of light in our lives."
Even amidst the chaos, Hilaria says never say never to adding one more to the bunch.
"I would have said before, definitely done," the 38-year-old told Us Weekly Oct. 31. "Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it's Alec and me—so, time will tell."
And after giving birth 10 weeks ago, the couple turned the American Museum of Natural History's gala—which was hosted by Jimmy Fallon—into a glamorous date night.
Hilaria took to the 'gram Dec. 2 to post an array of photos of herself and Alec taking a mirror selfie and on the red carpet, captioning the post in part, "My dear friends dressed this tired mama of a 10 week old up last night. And swipe to see my response to my husband's joke about having another baby…that's dangerous, AB, ill be running off with my pump (last photo) into corners of events for another few years, if we have any more."
Also in attendance was Brandi Carlile, who gave a special performance, and the museum ended up raising more than $2.5 million, with proceeds going towards their educational and scientific programs.