Harry Styles Pays Tribute to Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie With "Songbird" Performance

Harry Styles delivered a tribute worthy of the legendary songbird.

The "As It Was" singer performed a poignant tribute to late Fleetwood Mac musician Christine McVie, who died Nov. 30 at age 79, on Thursday night, Dec. 1 during his latest "Love on Tour" stop in Santiago, Chile.

In video captured from the audience Dec. 1, Harry played an acoustic guitar as he sang a soulful version of "Songbird," a Fleetwood Mac classic written by Christine. At the end of the song, Harry blew a kiss up to the sky and said, "Thank you, Christine."

But this was no ordinary tribute to someone who has died. Harry is on the record about being a massive, lifelong Fleetwood Mac fan. One of the first songs he learned as a kid was "Dreams." When he met Mick Fleetwood, who he considers his musical hero, he said, "He's a magical man, someone who brings me—and countless others—great joy."