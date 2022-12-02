Harry Styles Pays Tribute to Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie With "Songbird" Performance

Harry Styles, a lifelong Fleetwood Mac fan, honored the late Christine McVie at his Dec. 1 concert in Santiago, Chile. Keep reading for all the details of the touching tribute.

Harry Styles delivered a tribute worthy of the legendary songbird.

The "As It Was" singer performed a poignant tribute to late Fleetwood Mac musician Christine McVie, who died Nov. 30 at age 79, on Thursday night, Dec. 1 during his latest "Love on Tour" stop in Santiago, Chile.

In video captured from the audience Dec. 1, Harry played an acoustic guitar as he sang a soulful version of "Songbird," a Fleetwood Mac classic written by Christine. At the end of the song, Harry blew a kiss up to the sky and said, "Thank you, Christine."

But this was no ordinary tribute to someone who has died. Harry is on the record about being a massive, lifelong Fleetwood Mac fan. One of the first songs he learned as a kid was "Dreams." When he met Mick Fleetwood, who he considers his musical hero, he said, "He's a magical man, someone who brings me—and countless others—great joy."

And the feeling is mutual. "My 12-year-old daughters said, ‘Dad we want to go and see Harry Styles!'" Fleetwood told Vogue in March. "Two factions from completely different worlds came together. Without my girls wanting to see One Direction, we–Stevie [Nicks] and I–never would have met Harry."

That fateful encounter led to Harry being a part of Stevie's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

But the cover song wasn't the only time Harry honored Christine. The day before the show, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer shared a photo of the singer/songwriter alongside a black heart and dove emoji. He captioned the Nov. 30 post, "RIP Christine McVie."

She passed away "peacefully" at a hospital following a "short illness," her family previously shared.

