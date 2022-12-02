Anna Delvey Tells All: Life After Prison, Inventing Anna and the Celeb She Wants to Portray Her

When it comes to her career, Anna Delvey isn't inventing anything. She really is a working artist.

Almost 10 months after her life story—which included infiltrating New York's elite and allegedly conning them into giving her hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund her luxurious lifestyle—captivated audiences in Netflix's Inventing Anna, the fake heiress is already on to her next act. Anna, also known as Anna Sorokin, has found herself at the heart of Miami's art scene—via Zoom, of course—with one of her works, "Prowling in Prada," already selling for $15,000. She hopes to continue this success through a Dec. 3 Miami Art Week event, "The House (arrest) Party," in which several of her works will be featured.

But it's not just the art world that Anna has her sights set on, as she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker that she's producing her own "merch line" and has a potential TV show in the works.

Of course, she has a lot of rich material to work with. Anna first made headlines in Jessica Pressler's 2018 New York magazine article, "Maybe She Had So Much Money She Just Lost Track of It," which detailed Anna's penetration into New York's society scene, fraudulent acts and subsequent arrest. In April 2019, Anna was convicted of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree and theft of services. However, she was found not guilty on two additional charges.

The Russia-born, German raised New Yorker was released on parole in February 2021, but was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in March for overstaying her visa. In October 2022, Anna was released, but required to be placed under house arrest and to wear an ankle monitor—hence while she'll be attending her Miami event through Zoom.

"It feels great to like have the support of the collectors and the art community," Anna said. "I've had a great journey. I started doing my art when I launched my prints earlier this year. So this is kind of like the next chapter."

She painted quite the picture in her chat with E! News.