Lululemon Belt Bag Restock: Shop Before They Sell Out... Again

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're reading this, stop what you're doing and shop. There are some lululemon belt bags back in stock, but not for long. I repeat: the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is back in stock. I will keep it real with you: a lot of them sold out while I was writing this article. Hurry up and shop! If you're looking for the ultimate It Girl accessory that's just as practical as it is cute, you need one of these bags.

You can wear it on your waist, of course. Or you can rock it as a shoulder bag or even a crossbody, depending on how you adjust the strap. There are lots of possibilities for this hands-free, on-trend style. This is not a drill. Head over to lululemon before these belt bags sell out...again. They always do. Trust me on that.