Man Charged With Murder in Connection to Takeoff’s Death

Houston Police revealed new developments regarding its investigation into Takeoff's death.

In a press conference Dec. 2, Houston Police announced it arrested two people in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting that killed the Migos rapper and wounded two others, including Patrick Xavier Clark, who was taken into custody Dec. 1 and faces a murder charge.

"We were able to deduce that Patrick Clark is the lethal shooter in the case," Houston Police Department Sgt. Michael Burrow said in the press conference streamed online. "That's why he's being charged with murder." As of press time, Clark, 33 was still in custody and doesn't have an attorney on record to speak on his behalf.

Police also confirmed a second individual was arrested Nov. 22 on a charge of felony possession of a weapon.

During the news conference, authorities shared details from the incident, stating an argument ensued outside of a bowling alley following a dice game. Gunfire later erupted, police say, near the entrance of 810 Billiards & Bowling after a private party ended.