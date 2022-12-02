Dwayne Johnson Made This Surprising Request When He Hosted SNL For the First Time

Dwayne Johnson made switching careers look like a breeze.

The current third season of NBC's Young Rock will explore young Dwayne's (Uli Latukefu) transition from the wrestling ring to the big screen, something he says he owes in part to Saturday Night Live in this exclusive interview with E! News.

At the height of his WWE fame, the now five-time SNL host made his debut on the sketch comedy series in March 2000, after which he said, "Hollywood came knocking."

"I think Hollywood had their eye on me," he added, "according to some who now take credit for my transition into Hollywood."

Dwayne said answering the call from SNL creator and producer Lorne Michaels about hosting was "one of the easiest yeses that I've ever said in my life." But he did have one request for the comedy legend.

"I said, 'I would love if we could take a crack at not doing any skits where I'm a wrestler,'" the 50-year-old shared. "'I would like to play as many characters as possible that aren't wrestlers because I am a wrestler, and I play a wrestler every week.'"