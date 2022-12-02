T.J. Holmes Playfully Notes "It's Been a Great Week" Amid Amy Robach Rumors

While T.J. Holmes opened GMA3 by saying “it’s too bad it’s Friday,” Amy Robach didn’t seem to agree, saying, “Speak for yourself.”

By Elyse Dupre Dec 02, 2022 9:39 PMTags
Good Morning AmericaCelebrities

TGIF? 

T.J. Holmes appeared to offer a cheeky response to recent reports about his personal life while opening the Dec. 2 episode of GMA3: What You Need to Know.

"Welcome to GMA 3: What You Need to Know on this Friday," Holmes said at the beginning of the show. "You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week. I want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it, take it all in." 

However, Amy Robach didn't seem to agree. "Speak for yourself," she replied. "I am very excited about the weekend, and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here—some of us do at least."

One thing is for sure: It certainly has been a headline-making week for the co-anchors. Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, sparked romance rumors after the Daily Mail published a series of photos of the duo Nov. 30. The outlet reported the pictures were from earlier that month and showed Holmes and Robach grabbing beers at a bar, walking together in New York and loading up a car during what the website described as a getaway upstate.

photos
All the Times Morning Show Hosts Brought Us Into Their Lives

Holmes and Robach have yet to publicly comment on the speculation on-air or on their social media channels (both journalists have deactivated their Instagram accounts). E! News reached out to reps for Holmes, Robach and Good Morning America but did not receive any comment.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Robach has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010 and is stepmom to his three sons (she also has two daughters from her previous marriage to Tim McIntosh). However, the Melrose Place actor appears to have removed any photos of the 20/20 co-host from his Instagram, and they've sold their New York apartment, with the property being listed Sept. 28 and selling for $5.2 million on Nov. 18, per online records.

As for Holmes, he has been married to attorney Marilee Fiebig since 2010, and they share a daughter.

It has not been confirmed where Robach and Holmes stand in each of their relationships.

Trending Stories

1

How Michelle Trachtenberg Pitched Her Own Gossip Girl Return

2

Kim Kardashian Looks Like Sister Khloe With New Hair Transformation

3

Balenciaga’s Creative Director Demna Breaks His Silence

4

Harrison Ford Is Back for More Magic in Indiana Jones 5 Trailer

5
Exclusive

Idina Menzel Hints She May Be Returning to Broadway Soon

Latest News

13 ‘90s-Inspired Winter Essentials Starting at $10

Exclusive

Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Surprising SNL Hosting Debut Request

Heather Morris Says Naya Rivera Confronted Her About Eating Disorder

Kim Kardashian Looks Like Sister Khloe With New Hair Transformation

Olivia Colman Slams Kit Connor's Heartstopper Bullies

Exclusive

Shaquille O'Neal Shares Regret Over Failed Marriage With Ex Shaunie

T.J. Holmes Playfully Calls It a "Great Week" Amid Amy Robach Rumors