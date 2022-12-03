The Kardashians' Party Planner Sharon Sacks Shares How You Can Throw Your Own Impressive Holiday Bash

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Set expectations.

Let's be real: Half the allure of the annual Kardashian bash is seeing which designer ensemble each of the sisters (and their mini mes) will select for their literal backyard party. (Of course their backyards are multi-acre expanses covered in faux snow, a massive igloo and tunnels of twinkle lights. But still.) While you likely don't have a Carolina Herrera gown hanging in your wardrobe, you can still fully lean into the glam with three little words: "Dress to impress," Sacks suggests writing on the invite.

And that's not the only instructions she would include. To set the stage for a truly epic night of karaoke, she advises assigning each guest or group a song, thus eliminating any stress about what to perform. "That way they can practice, they can have fun at home getting ready for the party," she explained. "So it's not like they show up and go, 'Okay, what songs are on the list? Which ones do I want?'"

Plus, you can ensure memories of the night are constantly playing in their mind by gifting each guest a Spotify of the tracks sung. This way, noted Sacks, "they would be able to singalong and remember all the beauty that they just experienced."