Why Mel B Called James Corden and Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell "Dickhead" Celebs

Melanie "Mel B" Brown has some spicy words for her fellow stars.
The singer didn't hold back when she was asked who she considers to be the "biggest dickhead celebrity" by Channel 4's The Big Narstie Show host Mo Gilligan during a recent appearance on the U.K. talk show.
"So, there's a few," she said. "James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J and me!"
Thrown off guard by the blunt answer, Mo then pressed Mel about why she would name Geri, who was her Spice Girls bandmate. Mel's answer?
"I love her to bits," The Circle star began of Geri, "but she's really f--king annoying."
Likewise, Mel got equally candid when it came to explaining why James was part of her answer. "I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with—whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting—we all work for the same thing," she shared. "You should always be nice and he hasn't been very nice."
This was not the first time the The Late Late Show host's alleged behavior has been called out. In October, famed restauranteur Keith McNally announced he had banned James from his New York City restaurant Balthazar for being what he described as an "abusive customer" to the waitstaff. (Shortly after posting about it on Instagram, Keith said in a follow-up post that the comedian called to apologize and "all is forgiven.")
James later addressed the social media dust-up, telling the New York Times, "I haven't done anything wrong, on any level."
"I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it's so silly," he continued. "I just think it's beneath all of us."
He elaborated on the situation a further during the Oct. 24 episode of The Late Late Show, admitting he did act out during his latest visit to Balthazar because his wife, Julia Carey, had received a dish containing an ingredient she was allergic to. "As her meal came wrong to the table the third time, in the heat of the moment, I made a sarcastic, rude comment about cooking it myself," he confessed. "And it is a comment I deeply regret."
Acknowledging the "difficulties of being a server," James added, "Because I didn't shout or scream or didn't get up out of my seat, I didn't call anyone names or use derogatory language, I've been walking around thinking that I haven't done anything wrong. But the truth is I have. I made a rude comment and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server."
