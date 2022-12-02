Why Mel B Called James Corden and Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell "Dickhead" Celebs

Melanie "Mel B" Brown has some spicy words for her fellow stars.

The singer didn't hold back when she was asked who she considers to be the "biggest dickhead celebrity" by Channel 4's The Big Narstie Show host Mo Gilligan during a recent appearance on the U.K. talk show.

"So, there's a few," she said. "James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J and me!"

Thrown off guard by the blunt answer, Mo then pressed Mel about why she would name Geri, who was her Spice Girls bandmate. Mel's answer?

"I love her to bits," The Circle star began of Geri, "but she's really f--king annoying."

Likewise, Mel got equally candid when it came to explaining why James was part of her answer. "I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with—whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting—we all work for the same thing," she shared. "You should always be nice and he hasn't been very nice."