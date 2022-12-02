Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Pal Pete Davidson's Dating Life in Gala Speech

Jimmy Fallon took poked fun at Pete Davidson's dating history at the annual gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 1. Keep reading to find out what he said.

Jimmy Fallon is weighing in on Pete Davidson's love life.

While hosting The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 1, the Tonight Show host commented on the King of Staten Island star's headline-making romances by joking that he has another high-profile ex that people might not know about.

"Isn't the Lucy exhibit incredible," Fallon said of the famed hominid skeleton at the museum. "All we know for sure is that it's a 3.2-million-year-old skeleton, she was under four feet tall and she dated Pete Davidson."

But it was all in good fun as Fallon delivered his standup routine from beneath the museum's giant fiberglass whale. "By the way I took an edible before this," he continued. "Anyone else see a giant ten-ton whale? Or just me? I never thought I'd be doing comedy under a giant whale. It's something you'd never think you'd see, kind of like seeing Kanye at Zabars."

Celebs, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots Perform With Classroom Instruments

Fallon's jokes about Davidson's life come amid a budding romance between the Saturday Night Live alum and with Emily Ratajkowski—who split from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in September. Most recently, the two were spotted courtside at a New York Knicks game on Nov. 27 and earlier in the month the Gone Girl actress was on-hand to celebrate Davidson turning 29.

A source close to Emily exclusively told E! News in November that the two have "gone on a few dates" together. The insider added that while the model and The Suicide Squad actor have known each other for years, their romance started after "Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up. Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with."

