The MixtapE! Presents A$AP Rocky, Lewis Capaldi, Rita Wilson and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Leave it to Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran to leave us in our feelings.
On Dec. 2, Lewis released a powerful new track focused on love titled "Pointless." Although Ed isn't featured on the track, Lewis believes his co-writer deserves plenty of credit for helping create a special song.
"He could have actively helped me write a dud knowing that it's going to end my f--king career," Lewis joked on Apple Music 1. "He's a lovely chap. I do love him."
And there's a lot of new music to love this weekend. From Rita Wilson and Sebastián Yatra's collaboration to Parker McCollum's latest country hit, prepare your playlist with our picks below.
A$AP Rocky—"S--ttin' Me"
The rapper's new music game is strong. "It has been a pleasure getting to be a creative collaborator with EA on the new Need For Speed game," A$AP said. "'S--ttin' Me' serves as the lead track from the game soundtrack and with so much excitement around it, it was only natural to also do a music video." Watch the finished product when it debuts Dec. 5.
Lewis Capaldi—"Pointless"
Featured on Lewis' upcoming sophomore album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, "Pointless" paints a picture of love's all-consuming power. "From all my airs and graces / To the little things I do Everything is pointless without you," he sings in the chorus. "Of all the dreams I'm chasing / There's only one I choose / Everything is pointless without you."
Parker McCollum—"Stoned"
Before kicking off a brand-new tour in February 2023, the country singer is exploring the universal emotions of loneliness, uncertainty and misunderstanding—and how we often find ways to self-medicate our feelings. "I was going to save this song to be released with the album but, after the fans demanded it be released sooner, I decided to go ahead and give it to them," Parker said. "This song says so much while saying so little, which is exactly how I like it to be."
Rita Wilson and Sebastián Yatra—"Til You're Home"
Featured on the A Man Called Otto movie soundtrack, "Til You're Home" is an emotional performance that perfectly captures the film's themes of love and loss. "This is a movie about love, the depths of love and how love continues even after a person leaves this earth," Rita said. "There are two LatinX characters in the film—I wanted to find a way to bring them into the song...I have loved Sebastián's voice since hearing him in Encanto and he felt like the perfect person to do it."
Coi Leray—"Players"
Don't hate the player, hate the game. Coi's new song is for the ladies as she affirms that women can have the lifestyle of their dreams without the help of a man. "'Cause girls is players too," she sings. "Bitches gettin' money all around the world / 'Cause girls is players too."
Honey Country—"Sugar on Snow"
Prepare for a sweet treat once you add Honey Country's festive track to your playlist. "Sugar on Snow" is a holiday celebration for all, acknowledging the atmosphere of the season in a way that everyone can enjoy.
Jordan McGraw—"Ride Along With Santa Claus"
Who's ready to rock with Santa? Just in time for Christmas, Jordan is putting an edgy spin on the festive genre with his seasonal track. Featuring guitar-driven sound and punk edge inspiration, "Ride Along With Santa Claus" could just become your next holiday classic.
ROA feat. Bryant Myers and Omar Courtz—"Jetski Remix"
The Puerto Rican artist is ready to release his most anticipated remix of the year. "I am grateful that I got to leave my comfort zone and showcase my musical versatility by working with Latin trap pioneer Bryant Myers alongside Omar Courtz and Dei V," ROA said. "I want my fans and those who still don't know me to know that there is a lot of more music coming soon. This is only the beginning."
Happy listening!