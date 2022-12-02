The MixtapE! Presents A$AP Rocky, Lewis Capaldi, Rita Wilson and More New Music Musts

Watch : American Music Awards 2022: The BEST Dressed Stars!

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Leave it to Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran to leave us in our feelings.

On Dec. 2, Lewis released a powerful new track focused on love titled "Pointless." Although Ed isn't featured on the track, Lewis believes his co-writer deserves plenty of credit for helping create a special song.

"He could have actively helped me write a dud knowing that it's going to end my f--king career," Lewis joked on Apple Music 1. "He's a lovely chap. I do love him."