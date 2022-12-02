Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Says He's "Never Felt More Alive" After Weight Loss Journey

Shay Mooney is basking in the good things after his lifestyle change.
The "10,000 Hours" singer, who makes up one half of Dan + Shay alongside Dan Smyers, looked back on the beginning of his weight loss journey to where he is now.
"It's weird not recognizing yourself," Shay wrote in a Dec. 2 Instagram post, which featured a montage of photos throughout his transformation. "I got to a place mentally and physically that I will never go again."
And while Dan's dedication helped him lose weight, it also helped him gain some personal perspective on lifestyle.
"It matters what we eat," he wrote. "It matters who you spend your time with. It matters what you choose to spend your time on."
The 30-year-old—who shares sons Asher, 5, and Ames, 2, with pregnant wife Hannah Love Mooney—noted that he has gratitude for the "people in my life that helped me make a change." But make no mistake: Dan's choice to embark on this journey was his own.
"No one forced me into this. I wanted to change my life for me," he added. "I've never felt more alive. I'm not looking for mediocrity…let's go find greatness."
His inspiring message struck a chord with many social media users, including his music partner Dan, who admitted he might have been brought to tears by Shay's post.
"Love you brother. I'm so proud of you I could cry," Dan commented on the post Dec. 2. "In fact, I just might after watching this. Truly makes me so happy to see all your hard work paying off, not only physically, but mentally and emotionally too. Inspires me and everyone else around to become better versions of ourselves. The best is yet to come my friend."
It's not the first time Shay has sought to inspire others with his progress. Back in October, he revealed that he had dropped almost 50 pounds over the course of five months, and Shay did not keep a tight lip on how he did it.
"For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day," he wrote on his Instagram Stories Oct. 27. "And some weights. That's it!"
Shay noted, "I completely changed my lifestyle and I've never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually."