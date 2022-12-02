Hailey Bieber's Latest Look Proves an LBD Is Anything But Basic

Hailey Bieber stepped out in Miami for Art Basel by wearing a chic little black dress that brought the heat to the city.

NBD, Hailey Bieber just wore another sexy LBD.

The Rhode Beauty founder most certainly brought the heat to Miami, as she attended Tiffany & Co.'s Art Basel event in a chic curve-hugging look

For the Dec. 1 fête in the city's Design District, Hailey slipped into a long-sleeve Saint Laurent minidress that featured a massive rose placed around her belly button area, with material ruched on the sides to create a draping effect. The floral appliqué was also attached to a floor-length train, which gave the little black dress the wow factor.

Hailey's accessories were perfectly on-theme, as she paired her outfit with metallic silver pumps, glowy cheek highlighter and jewelry pieces from Tiffany & Co.—of, course!

Hailey's Miami event marks one of her first red carpet appearances since discussing her recent health issues.

"I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," she wrote in a Nov. 28 Instagram Story. "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Cutest Pics

While Hailey didn't disclose any additional information about her health challenge, she did share insight into how she's feeling.

"It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and cramps and emotional," she noted. "Anyways…I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand."

She concluded, "We got this."

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Hailey isn't the only celeb to make a fabulous appearance during Art Basel. Keep scrolling to see all of the stars heating up the city of Miami.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
Hailey Bieber

The model attended the Tiffany & Co. event in a sexy LBD.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Saint Laurent
Zoë Kravitz

The Batman star wore a classic all-black look while attending the Saint Laurent Art Basel Miami Beach Party.

BackGrid/MEGA
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star paired her leather bandeau with thigh-high boots while out in Miami.

BackGrid/MEGA
Khloe Kardashian

The Good American founder rocked an all-black ensemble during a nighttime outing in Miami.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
Lori Harvey

The model was seen striking a pose at an event for Tiffany & Co. 

@chefjeremyford
Rihanna

The "Life Me Up" singer opted for an all-white ensemble while out and about in Miami.

BACKGRID
Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire

The two actors were spotted at a party thrown at Art Basel Soho beach house in Miami Beach.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Saint Laurent
Rauw Alejandro

The "Party" musician was front and center for the Saint Laurent Art Basel Miami Beach Party.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Saint Laurent
Laura Harrier

Laura glowed from head to toe as she attended the Saint Laurent Art Basel Miami Beach Party.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hublot
Kendrick Sampson

The Insecure alum attended the Hublot Loves Football Miami Art Basel event at W South Beach.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Saint Laurent
Evan Mock

The Gossip Girl star is seen rocking chic attire for the Saint Laurent Art Basel Miami Beach Party.

Rob Kim/Getty Images for W Magazine
Dixie D'Amelio

The D'Amelio Show star was photographed attending the W Magazine and Burberry's Art Basel Celebration on Dec. 01.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN
Chance the Rapper

The "No Problem" artist was seen arriving at E11EVEN Miami on Dec. 1.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
J Balvin, Hailey Bieber

The musician and model were both in attendance at the Tiffany & Co. party in Miami.

Floyd Mayweather

The boxing legend was photographed at Art Miami and CONTEXT Art Miami.

Jon Bon Jovi

The music legend Jon Bon Jovi stopped by the VIP Preview of Art Miami and CONTEXT Art Miami.

World Red Eye
Devon Windsor

The designer attends the Route Presents: Top Tracked exhibit hosted at The Miami Beach Edition Hotel. 

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
Anthony Ramos

The In the Heights star joins Ruinart to celebrate the Ruinart Beach Art Lounge in collaboration with artist Jeppe Hein. 

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Audemars Piguet
John Mayer & Serena Williams

The singer and tennis champ kicked off festivities at Audemars Piguet Starwheel's event at Art Basel 2022 on Nov. 30.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Each x Other
Bella Thorne

The actress attended Clarins & Each X Other's Art Basel celebration at Gitano, a modern Mexican restaurant, on Nov. 30 in a black dress and green knee-high boots.

Lynne Sladky/AP/Shutterstock
Pharrell Williams

Pharrell posed with a piece by artist Kehinde Wiley at Art Basel Miami Beach.

Chris Allmeid
Alec Monopoly and FoodGod Jonathan Cheban

The duo smiled while celebrating the Vintage Frames Company's flagship store opening in Miami on Nov. 30.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CORE
Garcelle Beauvais

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stunned in a green suit at an event benefitting CORE's Vital Disaster Relief Efforts at Soho Beach House.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CORE
Jared Leto

Jared Leto was at the same CORE Miami event on Nov. 30, rocking a white lacy shirt and crossbody. 

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for CORE
Wyclef Jean

The rapper performed onstage during the charity event in Miami.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CORE
Karolina Kurkova

The former Victoria's Secret Angel stepped out for the CORE Miami party in a chic matching skirt suit.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CORE
Diplo

Diplo posed with shades, a white tee and graphic trousers at Soho Beach House.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CORE
Nyle DiMarco

Nyle DiMarco attended the CORE Miami event with a relaxed look.

