How Michelle Trachtenberg Pitched Her Own Gossip Girl Return

Sparks are coming through for Gossip Girl season two.

Michelle Trachtenberg is officially back for the HBO Max series' sophomore season and fans have the actress herself to thank for the epic return. Creator Joshua Safran shared how exactly Michelle, who played bad girl Georgina Sparks for four seasons on the O.G. Gossip Girl, took initiative to make it happen. In an interview with Deadline, the boss revealed how she slid into his DMs to pitch the idea, saying, "Michelle actually started DMing about it during the season one writers' room. She was like, ‘I want to come back.'"

He admitted that, at the time, he didn't think the comeback was fitting. "I was like, 'I really want you to as well but I actually don't think season one is the right place,'" he shared, "because I wanted everybody to be really set up so that she could come in and sort of destroy them."

The executive producer remained tight-lipped on how many episodes we can expect to see Georgina in the second season, but promised "a season-plus (of drama) and you need all of that runway to get her to the max amount of trouble."