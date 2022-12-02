Harry Connick Jr.'s 2022 Holiday Celebration Tour Is Here to Sleigh

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
It's not the holidays without a little Harry.
As Harry Connick Jr. celebrates the release of his new album Make It Merry exclusively on Apple Music, the 55-year-old is spreading some cheer with his 2022 Holiday Celebration tour.
"I feel so lucky to be on stage with just a powerhouse group of musicians every night," Harry exclusively told E! News while praising his orchestra. "I love to challenge myself and the rest of the guys. I tell them, ‘Go out and try to get as much applause as you can. I hope that you steal the show from me.'"
Not that the former American Idol judge—who's performing holiday classics like "Silent Night" and "Blue Christmas," or original songs like his latest hits "Make It Merry" and "When My Heart Finds Christmas" on stage—doesn't know how to sleigh his fans.
Night after night, Harry hopes to provide concertgoers with something both special and unique.
"When I walk out on stage, I'm performing for them and their good time is everything to me," he said. "I'll give everything that I can to make sure that they have a good time."
For more behind-the-scenes secrets into Harry's holiday tour, keep scrolling. And find out when he's coming to your neighborhood before Christmas here.