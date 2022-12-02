Mike Flanagan Reveals The Midnight Club Season 2 Spoilers After Netflix Cancellation

Watch : The Midnight Club Cast Talks Spooky New Netflix Series

Here's a new skeleton in Mike Flanagan's closet.

After Netflix revealed they wouldn't be renewing The Midnight Club for a second season two, the horror legend revealed what would have happened in the series' next chapter, if they'd been given the chance to make it.

In a Dec. 2 tweet, Flanagan wrote that he's "very disappointed" by the decision, and linked to a Tumblr post wrapping up the story's loose ends.

"My biggest disappointment is that we left so many story threads open, holding them back for the hypothetical second season, which is always a gamble," he wrote. "So I'm writing this blog as our official second season, so you can know what might have been, learn the fates of your favorite characters, and know the answers to those dangling story threads from the first season."

In the post, he detailed what would have happened to fan favorites like Amesh (Sauriyan Sapkota), Ilonka (Iman Benson), Anya (Ruth Codd) and Spence (William Chris Sumpter)—plus, the introduction of a mysterious new patient.