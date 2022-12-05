Exclusive

How Brett Eldredge's Holiday Tour Snowballed Into His Most Magical Project

As part of E!’s Backstage Pass, Brett Eldredge reflected on the success of his Glow Live tour and teased what’s to come this holiday season.

By Mike Vulpo Dec 05, 2022 1:30 PMTags
The best gifts come in small packages. 

Because once upon a time, Brett Eldredge had the idea to invite 100 people to the basement of a Nashville bar to celebrate his 2016 Christmas album, Glow. Once inside, guests would be treated to a special concert filled with horns, big band music, jazz and plenty of holiday classics. Naturally, the night was magical enough to become a beloved tradition.

Now, the intimate show has snowballed into the annual Glow Live tour, with fans flocking across the country to celebrate the season with Brett.

Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2022: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

"It's exciting to talk about how it's grown because it started from absolutely nothing," Brett told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It came from a real honest place of excitement of something that I love to do and it's authentically who I am." 

Hayley Gjertsen

Last month, Brett was able to sell out three shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. And with shows continuing throughout the country up until Dec. 21, the 36-year-old is grateful for the support he has felt from old and new fans alike.

"The first thing people knew me as was a country artist, but I got with my record labels and said one of the biggest parts of who I am is big band music," he said. "Once you see it live, this isn't just a hobby. This is my life. This is who I am. This is my style."

For more behind-the-scenes secrets into Brett's Glow Live tour, keep scrolling. And find out if he's coming to your city here.

Hayley Gjertsen
Welcome to the Show

This holiday season, Brett Eldredge is hitting the road for his Glow Live tour with stops in major cities including back-to-back nights in New York City, Boston and Chicago. 

Hayley Gjertsen
Team Effort

While Brett provides the vocals, he is quick to give credit to his talented band including piano player Ian Miller and Steve Patrick. "When you feel a 12-piece orchestra band up there, it gives me superpowers," Brett said. "I think it's worth coming to the show just for the fact to see that awesome band and I promise I'll deliver the songs with them in a special way. It's a beautiful combination." 

Hayley Gjertsen
Dapper Dude

For these shows, Brett is leaving the cowboy hats and western boots at home. "I got a velvet tux on and I go out with my bowtie," he said. "I'm sipping a little bourbon and in the moment, I have this incredible backing band behind me that makes massive moments in the show." 

Hayley Gjertsen
All Are Welcome

When the lights come up and the crowd walks out, Brett savors one specific compliment. "When people leave, I hear every time, 'I'm gonna make this a part of my family tradition,'" Brett recalled. "That's the place I wanted to grow to and it's definitely growing to the point where we might take it to arenas."  

Hayley Gjertsen
Making Memories

As the countdown to Christmas continues, Brett looks forward to celebrating with his family including his new nephew. "Traditions are a big part of who we are and a big part of holiday music," he said. "I'm excited to add some more to the memory list." 

Need more backstage access? Harry Connick Jr.'s 2022 Holiday Celebration tour is here to sleigh

