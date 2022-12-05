How Brett Eldredge's Holiday Tour Snowballed Into His Most Magical Project

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
The best gifts come in small packages.
Because once upon a time, Brett Eldredge had the idea to invite 100 people to the basement of a Nashville bar to celebrate his 2016 Christmas album, Glow. Once inside, guests would be treated to a special concert filled with horns, big band music, jazz and plenty of holiday classics. Naturally, the night was magical enough to become a beloved tradition.
Now, the intimate show has snowballed into the annual Glow Live tour, with fans flocking across the country to celebrate the season with Brett.
"It's exciting to talk about how it's grown because it started from absolutely nothing," Brett told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It came from a real honest place of excitement of something that I love to do and it's authentically who I am."
Last month, Brett was able to sell out three shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. And with shows continuing throughout the country up until Dec. 21, the 36-year-old is grateful for the support he has felt from old and new fans alike.
"The first thing people knew me as was a country artist, but I got with my record labels and said one of the biggest parts of who I am is big band music," he said. "Once you see it live, this isn't just a hobby. This is my life. This is who I am. This is my style."
For more behind-the-scenes secrets into Brett's Glow Live tour, keep scrolling. And find out if he's coming to your city here.
Need more backstage access? Harry Connick Jr.'s 2022 Holiday Celebration tour is here to sleigh.