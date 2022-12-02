Balenciaga’s Creative Director Demna Breaks Silence on "Inappropriate" Ad Campaign

Demna is holding himself accountable.

Following the continued backlash surrounding Balenciaga's recent campaign, which featured children photographed with what appeared to be BDSM-inspired teddy bears, the luxury brand's creative director issued an apology on social media.

"I want to personally apologize for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids and I take my responsibility," Demna wrote in the Dec 2 post. "It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them."

The designer added despite striving to "provoke thought" through his work with Balenciaga, he would never intentionally create art around child abuse.

"I need to learn from this, listen and engage with child protection organizations to know how I can contribute and help on this terrible subject," the 41-year-old continued. "I apologize to anyone offended by the visuals and Balenciaga has guaranteed that adequate measures will be taken not only to avoid similar mistakes in the future but also to take accountability in protecting child welfare in every way we can."