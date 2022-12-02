Bretman Rock's Holiday Gift Guide Is Just As Iconic As He Is

Bretman Rock selected the products mentioned in the interview and included in this article. Some of the products shown are from a brand Blake is paid to promote. If you buy something through links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
If you look up the word "iconic" in the dictionary, chances are, you'll find Bretman Rock's picture. From taking the makeup and beauty world by storm, to being one of the funniest people on the internet with his fiery and quick-witted personality, Bretman exudes the kind of energy we all wish we could have.
But while there can unfortunately only be one Bretman, the same doesn't go for his holiday season wisdom. He shared his favorite picks for loved ones with E!, from sure-to-please stocking stuffers like the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb to practical-meets-meaningful gifts like a personalized tumber. His best advice for gift-giving this holiday season? "Shop with Klarna, duh."
Klarna is an all-in-one global shopping service that offers "buy now, pay later" payment plans for online and in-store purchases at popular retailers. As the brand's global "ambaddiesor," Bretman is shooting a YouTube content series in Sweden, where he's tasked with creating the company's new jingle in just 48 hours.
According to Bretman, his favorite Klarna feature "is the price comparison tool that just launched. It lets shoppers search for products to compare prices, delivery options, colors, and sizes, all across retailers to find the best option. I usually go website to website looking for the best option so this was a huge deal for me. What's even better, Klarna will automatically apply coupon codes to your order at checkout!"
If you're wondering how to be more like Bretman (because who wouldn't?), one of his favorite ways to make the most of the winter season is busting out his best holiday decorations. Bretman also shared, "My favorite part about celebrating the holidays is that I get to see my family more often!"
So get your credit card ready, because Bretman's rounded up amazing picks that everyone in your family will love.
Worldincensestore Beginners Crystal Kit
"My favorite gifts are the ones that are intentional! Like crystals— I love gifting crystals because they are each unique and possess different powers, so you can choose them based on the person they remind you of."
This beginners crystal kit includes 20 different crystals and is an Etsy bestseller. One shopper wrote, "The quality is absolutely stunning! And I can feel the energy resonating with the stones. It is a great buy and very worth the money, plus it arrived quickly and safely packed!"
Bretman Rock Holiday Q&A
Rubin Personalized Tumbler
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
BR: My morning cup! My good friend customized a cup to say "Da Baddest" and gifted it to me! It may be a simple add-on, but because it's personalized, it feels special and is the first cup I drink out of each morning.
Gel Blaster Surge Ultimate Water Gellet Blaster
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
BR: Something funny that I have been loving, you can get for anyone, and it hurts less than a Nerf gun, is a Jelly Gun!
Westinghouse Thermo Flask 12 oz.
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
BR: Definitely a Thermo Flask! It keeps your cold cold and your hot hot. It is a trusted gift that everyone needs, plus it isn't too pricey.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
BR: My go-to is always makeup! From lip gloss and concealer to mascara and lipstick, you really can't go wrong with stuffing people's stockings with makeup. Specifically, my favorite lip gloss brand will always and forever be miss Fenty Gloss Bomb, so I always make sure to include it as a stocking stuffer.
