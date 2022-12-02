Lenny Kravitz Shares Heartwarming Birthday Message to Daughter Zoë Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz let love rule in a sweet birthday tribute to his daughter Zoë Kravitz.
In honor of the actress' 34th birthday, the singer celebrated on Instagram with a black and white throwback photo of himself cradling his baby girl.
"Happy birthday @zoeisabellakravitz," Lenny, who shares Zoë with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, captioned the Dec. 1 pos. "There isn't a moment that I don't marvel at who and what you are. I'm so grateful that God chose us. I love you."
Through thick and thin Lenny and Zoë have always been close. "We can talk about anything and everything," he wrote in his 2020 memoir, Let Love Rule. "My mother and my grandfather had a very close relationship. To the point where, as a teenager, I thought it was ridiculous. So when I see the relationship between Zoë and myself, I see the relationship between my mother and my grandfather. It makes me very happy that we've elevated to that level."
So it's no surprise the 58-year-old is his daughter's no. 1 fan. Take, for example, when Zoe hosted Saturday Night Live in March, he celebrated with a post guaranteed to melt your heart.
"To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal," Lenny captioned the Mar. 13 post. "You were perfection. I love you endlessly."
Then, there was her starring role in The Batman. "Congratulations, my love, on this iconic moment," he wrote. "I am so proud of you. #TheBatman."
So yeah, he's damn proud. "She so knows who she is and who she isn't, and is not willing to sacrifice who she is," he previously raved to GQ. "If something is not her or she's not feeling it, she's not going to put on a face and act to make others comfortable or accepting."