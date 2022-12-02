Lenny Kravitz Shares Heartwarming Birthday Message to Daughter Zoë Kravitz

Watch : Channing Tatum Jokes With Zoe Kravitz's Dad Lenny on Instagram

Lenny Kravitz let love rule in a sweet birthday tribute to his daughter Zoë Kravitz.

In honor of the actress' 34th birthday, the singer celebrated on Instagram with a black and white throwback photo of himself cradling his baby girl.

"Happy birthday @zoeisabellakravitz," Lenny, who shares Zoë with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, captioned the Dec. 1 pos. "There isn't a moment that I don't marvel at who and what you are. I'm so grateful that God chose us. I love you."

Through thick and thin Lenny and Zoë have always been close. "We can talk about anything and everything," he wrote in his 2020 memoir, Let Love Rule. "My mother and my grandfather had a very close relationship. To the point where, as a teenager, I thought it was ridiculous. So when I see the relationship between Zoë and myself, I see the relationship between my mother and my grandfather. It makes me very happy that we've elevated to that level."