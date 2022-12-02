All the Details on E!'s 2022 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Watch : 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

Laverne Cox is headed back to the red carpet.

A year since she made her E! hosting debut at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, the Inventing Anna actress returns to chat with Hollywood's biggest stars on Live From E!: People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6.

The red carpet will kick off at 7 p.m. on E!, followed by the award ceremony—taking place once again at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California—at 9 p.m. on NBC and E!.

As always, Laverne will ask celebrities—including this year's Icon Award recipients Ryan Reynolds, Lizzo and Shania Twain—every question fans are dying to know, from their red carpet fashion inspiration to their favorite career memories to details on their upcoming projects and more.

In addition to Laverne, a panel featuring Emmy-nominated TV host Karamo, E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and pop culture expert Naz Perez will help break down the best red carpet looks and celebrity appearances, as well as tease what's in store for this year's ceremony, hosted by Kenan Thompson.