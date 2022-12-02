All the Details on E!'s 2022 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Laverne Cox is headed back to the red carpet.
A year since she made her E! hosting debut at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, the Inventing Anna actress returns to chat with Hollywood's biggest stars on Live From E!: People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6.
The red carpet will kick off at 7 p.m. on E!, followed by the award ceremony—taking place once again at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California—at 9 p.m. on NBC and E!.
As always, Laverne will ask celebrities—including this year's Icon Award recipients Ryan Reynolds, Lizzo and Shania Twain—every question fans are dying to know, from their red carpet fashion inspiration to their favorite career memories to details on their upcoming projects and more.
In addition to Laverne, a panel featuring Emmy-nominated TV host Karamo, E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and pop culture expert Naz Perez will help break down the best red carpet looks and celebrity appearances, as well as tease what's in store for this year's ceremony, hosted by Kenan Thompson.
Also starting at 7 p.m., fans can catch more exclusive celebrity interviews on the live PCAs Pre-Show—hosted by The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes and Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall—on @peopleschoice, @nbc and @enews on Twitter, E! Online, the E! News app and TODAY.com/TODAY All Day.
Leading up to the show, fans can catch all things PCAs all day on E! News' Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. And for fashion lovers, be sure to follow @einsider on Instagram to catch every red carpet look and beauty trend.
Also launching on awards day is the official PCAs TikTok, @peopleschoice, which will go live from the red carpet on Dec. 6.
After the ceremony, fans can get an extra dose of PCAs hot topics on E! News with co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester at 11 p.m. on E!.
Throughout the night, this year's PCAs brand sponsors INFINITI, L'Oréal Paris, SeeHer, and Woodford Reserve will empower fans to be their authentic selves through custom creative spots, social activations, and more.
The 2022 PCAs and Live From E! are produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.
Tune in to Live From E!: People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m., followed by the 2022 People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m. on NBC and E!.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)